Posted in | News | New Product

Dual Cure Medical Adhesive Features High Tg and Autoclave Resistance

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Master Bond UV26DCMed is a one component, dual cure adhesive system designed for medical device assembly. It is specifically engineered for reusable devices that require repeated sterilization, including steam autoclaving, ethylene oxide, and glutaraldehyde. The system also demonstrates compatibility with various hydrogen peroxide sterilization systems. UV26DCMed is biocompatible and meets ISO 10993-5 requirements for non-cytotoxicity.

Image Credit: Master Bond Inc.

UV26DCMed utilizes UV light for rapid fixturing and heat to fully polymerize shadowed-out areas. The adhesive cures upon exposure to a UV light source (320–365 nm), followed by a secondary heat cure at 110–125°C for 60–90 minutes. To optimize performance properties and ensure maximum chemical resistance, an additional post-cure at 120–150°C for 1–2 hours is recommended.

UV26DCMed provides outstanding optical clarity and maintains a low viscosity of 500–3,500 cps at 24°C, facilitating easy application and flow. Its high mechanical strength is demonstrated by a tensile strength of 6,000–8,000 psi and a tensile modulus exceeding 750,000 psi. The system is serviceable over a wide temperature range from -60°F to +500°F (-51°C to +260°C) and features a high glass transition temperature (Tg) of 160–170°C. Electrically non-conductive with a volume resistivity greater than 1014 ohm-cm, it bonds effectively to metals, glass, plastics, and ceramics. UV26DCMed is available for use in syringes, as well as 1/2 pint, pint, quart, and gallon containers. Its suitability for automated dispensing makes it ideal for high-speed manufacturing environments.

Source:

Master Bond Inc.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Master Bond Inc.. (2026, February 23). Dual Cure Medical Adhesive Features High Tg and Autoclave Resistance. AZoM. Retrieved on February 24, 2026 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65223.

  • MLA

    Master Bond Inc.. "Dual Cure Medical Adhesive Features High Tg and Autoclave Resistance". AZoM. 24 February 2026. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65223>.

  • Chicago

    Master Bond Inc.. "Dual Cure Medical Adhesive Features High Tg and Autoclave Resistance". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65223. (accessed February 24, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Master Bond Inc.. 2026. Dual Cure Medical Adhesive Features High Tg and Autoclave Resistance. AZoM, viewed 24 February 2026, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65223.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Master Bond Inc.

See all content from Master Bond Inc.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback