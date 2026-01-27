Posted in | News | Materials Analysis

eralytics Introduces eraspec oil X, the World’s Smallest FTIR Analyzer for Outstanding Lube Oil Analysis

The Austrian company eralytics has announced the release of the eraspec oil X, an advanced Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) spectroscopic analyzer designed for the comprehensive monitoring of lubricant condition with extended analytical coverage.

 Built on eralytics patented mid-FTIR interferometer with laser- and temperature-controlled design, the eraspec oil X provides laboratory-grade measurement performance in a lightweight and rugged metal housing suitable for industrial, laboratory and field use. The measurement itself is fully automated and requires only 2 mL of sample with syringe filling. In less than two minutes eraspec oil X delivers a detailed fingerprint of lubricating oils with highest precision.

eraspec oil X complies with major international standards, including ASTM, DIN and JOAP. This ensures consistent and traceable analysis of lubricant degradation, contamination and additive depletion. The instrument uses an optimized dual-position 100 µm transmission cell with automated reference measurement to facilitate solvent-free operation while maintaining high repeatability and spectral accuracy.

In addition to standard FTIR oil condition parameters, eraspec oil X provides extended spectral evaluation capabilities, allowing improved sensitivity to oxidation, nitration, sulfation, fuel dilution, water, glycol, soot, and additive chemistry. Two complementary analysis modes are supported: Direct Trending, which evaluates condition parameters directly from absorbance values; and spectral subtraction, which compares in-service oil spectra with fresh-oil references to isolate chemically relevant changes. This dual workflow supports precise monitoring across a broad range of lubricant formulations and operating environments.

