CRAIC Technologies Introduces Updated 508PV™ Microscope Spectrophotometer for Semiconductor Metrology

CRAIC Technologies, the global leader in UV-Visible-NIR microspectroscopy, today announced significant technology updates to the 508PV™ Microscope Spectrophotometer, designed to meet the precision demands of semiconductor fabs and R&D laboratories. The 508PV™ seamlessly adds full spectroscopic measurement capabilities to optical microscopes and probe stations, making it an indispensable tool for advanced semiconductor inspection and process control.

Image Credit: CRAIC Technologies

Bringing Spectroscopy to Semiconductor Microscopy

The 508PV™ integrates directly with standard upright or inverted microscopes, converting them into microspectrophotometers capable of measuring transmission, reflectance, fluorescence, photoluminescence, and polarization spectra from microscopic structures. With these updates, the system provides fabs with critical insights into:

Film Thickness & Uniformity – Non-destructive mapping of thin film stacks, AR coatings, and dielectric layers down to nanometer precision.

– Non-destructive mapping of thin film stacks, AR coatings, and dielectric layers down to nanometer precision. Wafer-Scale Measurements – Characterization of coatings, contamination, or defects on 200 mm and 300 mm wafers with automated high-throughput sampling.

– Characterization of coatings, contamination, or defects on 200 mm and 300 mm wafers with automated high-throughput sampling. Device-Level Analysis – Measurement of single transistors, interconnects, MEMS devices, and patterned features with sub-micron spot sizes.

– Measurement of single transistors, interconnects, MEMS devices, and patterned features with sub-micron spot sizes. Broad Spectral Coverage – From deep UV (~250 nm) through near-infrared (~2100 nm), covering the full range required for semiconductor optics and materials.

– From deep UV (~250 nm) through near-infrared (~2100 nm), covering the full range required for semiconductor optics and materials. Integrated Imaging – High-resolution color imaging combined with precise spectroscopic apertures ensures accurate sample targeting and documentation.

– High-resolution color imaging combined with precise spectroscopic apertures ensures accurate sample targeting and documentation. Automation & Reliability – Thermoelectrically cooled detectors, permanent aperture calibration, and CRAIC’s Lambdafire™ software ensure repeatable results with minimal operator intervention.

Supporting Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing

As semiconductor devices continue to shrink in size and increase in complexity, precise optical and spectroscopic analysis at the microscale has become critical. The 508PV™ enables fabs to enhance yield, monitor process stability, and accelerate R&D with a flexible, microscope-based platform.

“With the 508PV™, semiconductor engineers can now extract high-quality spectral data from the smallest device features directly through their existing microscopes and probe stations,” said Dr. Paul Martin, President of CRAIC Technologies. “This system delivers the precision, flexibility, and automation that fabs require for next-generation device development and high-volume manufacturing.”

Availability

The CRAIC 508PV™ Microscope Spectrophotometer is available immediately and can be configured for both R&D labs and semiconductor fabs, with options for wafer-scale mapping, thin film metrology, and automated QA workflows. For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit:

www.microspectra.com/products/ 508-pv-microscope- microspectrophotometer