Posted in | News | Materials Testing | New Product

CRAIC Technologies Introduces 508PV™ Microscope Spectrophotometer with Advanced Technology Updates for Display Applications

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

CRAIC Technologies Introduces 508PV™ Microscope Spectrophotometer with Advanced Technology Updates for Display Applications.

Image Credit: CRAIC Technologies

CRAIC Technologies, a global leader in UV-Visible-NIR microspectroscopy solutions, today announced new technology updates to the 508PV Microscope Spectrophotometer, a system designed to add advanced spectroscopic measurement capabilities directly to optical microscopes. With these updates, the 508PV™ offers display engineers and manufacturers an unmatched tool for analyzing pixels, films, and coatings at the microscopic level.

Transforming Display Metrology

The 508PV integrates seamlessly with research-grade and production microscopes, transforming them into microspectrophotometers capable of measuring transmission, reflectance, fluorescence, polarization, and photoluminescence spectra of microscopic display features. This makes it possible to measure individual sub-micron-sized pixels, micro-LEDs, OLEDs, and thin film layers with exceptional precision.

  • Broad Spectral Range — From deep ultraviolet to near-infrared (~250 nm to 2100 nm), enabling full spectral characterization of display components.
  • Sub-Micron Sampling Areas — Measure the performance of single pixels, micro-LED emitters, or defects invisible to standard tools.
  • Thin Film & Coating Analysis — Evaluate AR coatings, color filters, and semiconductor layers with integrated thin film thickness and colorimetry modules.
  • Integrated Imaging — High-resolution color imaging combined with spectroscopic apertures allows users to see exactly what they measure.
  • Automation & Repeatability — Thermoelectric cooling, calibrated apertures, and Lambdafire software ensure accuracy and reproducibility across thousands of measurements.

Enabling Next-Generation Displays

From OLEDs and micro-LEDs to quantum dot and flexible displays, the demand for precise optical characterization at the pixel level has never been greater. The 508PV™ helps accelerate development cycles and ensures quality by delivering accurate optical and spectral data directly from microscopic regions.

The 508PV gives display engineers the ability to see beyond images and into the spectra of individual pixels,

Whether it’s verifying color filter performance, measuring the spectra of micro-LEDs, or analyzing multilayer coatings, the 508PV™ equips display manufacturers with the tools needed to meet today’s rigorous quality standards.

Dr. Paul Martin, President, CRAIC Technologies

Availability

The CRAIC 508PV Microscope Spectrophotometer is available now and can be configured for a wide range of display metrology applications, from R&D to production QA.

Source:

CRAIC Technologies

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    CRAIC Technologies. (2025, October 15). CRAIC Technologies Introduces 508PV™ Microscope Spectrophotometer with Advanced Technology Updates for Display Applications. AZoM. Retrieved on October 15, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64963.

  • MLA

    CRAIC Technologies. "CRAIC Technologies Introduces 508PV™ Microscope Spectrophotometer with Advanced Technology Updates for Display Applications". AZoM. 15 October 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64963>.

  • Chicago

    CRAIC Technologies. "CRAIC Technologies Introduces 508PV™ Microscope Spectrophotometer with Advanced Technology Updates for Display Applications". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64963. (accessed October 15, 2025).

  • Harvard

    CRAIC Technologies. 2025. CRAIC Technologies Introduces 508PV™ Microscope Spectrophotometer with Advanced Technology Updates for Display Applications. AZoM, viewed 15 October 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64963.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from CRAIC Technologies

See all content from CRAIC Technologies

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback