CRAIC Technologies Introduces 508PV™ Microscope Spectrophotometer with Advanced Technology Updates for Display Applications.

Image Credit: CRAIC Technologies

CRAIC Technologies, a global leader in UV-Visible-NIR microspectroscopy solutions, today announced new technology updates to the 508PV™ Microscope Spectrophotometer, a system designed to add advanced spectroscopic measurement capabilities directly to optical microscopes. With these updates, the 508PV™ offers display engineers and manufacturers an unmatched tool for analyzing pixels, films, and coatings at the microscopic level.

Transforming Display Metrology

The 508PV™ integrates seamlessly with research-grade and production microscopes, transforming them into microspectrophotometers capable of measuring transmission, reflectance, fluorescence, polarization, and photoluminescence spectra of microscopic display features. This makes it possible to measure individual sub-micron-sized pixels, micro-LEDs, OLEDs, and thin film layers with exceptional precision.

Broad Spectral Range — From deep ultraviolet to near-infrared (~250 nm to 2100 nm), enabling full spectral characterization of display components.

— From deep ultraviolet to near-infrared (~250 nm to 2100 nm), enabling full spectral characterization of display components. Sub-Micron Sampling Areas — Measure the performance of single pixels, micro-LED emitters, or defects invisible to standard tools.

— Measure the performance of single pixels, micro-LED emitters, or defects invisible to standard tools. Thin Film & Coating Analysis — Evaluate AR coatings, color filters, and semiconductor layers with integrated thin film thickness and colorimetry modules.

— Evaluate AR coatings, color filters, and semiconductor layers with integrated thin film thickness and colorimetry modules. Integrated Imaging — High-resolution color imaging combined with spectroscopic apertures allows users to see exactly what they measure.

— High-resolution color imaging combined with spectroscopic apertures allows users to see exactly what they measure. Automation & Repeatability — Thermoelectric cooling, calibrated apertures, and Lambdafire™ software ensure accuracy and reproducibility across thousands of measurements.

Enabling Next-Generation Displays

From OLEDs and micro-LEDs to quantum dot and flexible displays, the demand for precise optical characterization at the pixel level has never been greater. The 508PV™ helps accelerate development cycles and ensures quality by delivering accurate optical and spectral data directly from microscopic regions.

The 508PV™ gives display engineers the ability to see beyond images and into the spectra of individual pixels, Whether it’s verifying color filter performance, measuring the spectra of micro-LEDs, or analyzing multilayer coatings, the 508PV™ equips display manufacturers with the tools needed to meet today’s rigorous quality standards. Dr. Paul Martin, President, CRAIC Technologies

Availability

The CRAIC 508PV™ Microscope Spectrophotometer is available now and can be configured for a wide range of display metrology applications, from R&D to production QA.