ABB's Fidas24 Gas Analyzer Awarded CSA Certification for Hazardous Applications in US and Canada

ABB’s Fidas24 gas analyzer is now CSA-certified for use in hazardous industrial applications across the United States and Canada

Extends existing European and international certification

Highlights ABB’s ongoing commitment to delivering safe, compliant, reliable solutions in safety-critical industries worldwide

ABB’s Fidas24 gas analyzer, part of the AO2000 gas analyzer series, is now available with CSA certification for use in hazardous industrial environments in the United States and Canada. Awarded by the CSA Group, a leading standards development organization accredited in both countries, the certification confirms the analyzer’s suitability for operation in potentially explosive atmospheres in the oil, gas, petrochemical, and chemical industries.

Fidas24 is a flame ionization detector that measures total hydrocarbons to optimize processes, ensure compliance, and protect personnel and assets across a range of applications. It works by burning sample gas in a hydrogen flame, measuring the resulting ionized current. With its compact design housed in a rugged Ex-p pressurized enclosure, Fidas24 already meets European ATEX and international IECEx regulations for use in areas where explosive gases (Zones 1 and 2) or combustible dusts (Zones 21 and 22) may be present.

“Achieving CSA certification for Fidas24 reinforces our commitment to delivering safe and reliable solutions,” said Fabrice Spriestersbach, Product Manager with ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. “It enables us to provide a compliant analyzer for hazardous area applications in the US and Canada, while offering the benefits of accurate performance and ease of use and installation that Fidas24 is known for.”



Fidas24 in wall-mounted AO2040 field housing. Image Credit: ABB

Fidas24 is designed with operator safety at its core. When connected via Ethernet, it supports full remote operation via a human-machine interface (HMI), reducing the need for personnel to enter potentially hazardous areas. In the event of a system fault or maintenance alert, a dynamic QR code can be scanned using ABB’s My Measurement Assistant+ solution, which leverages artificial intelligence to generate a complete diagnostic report, resolving up to 80% of technical support issues in minutes. The Dynamic QR code can boost first-time fix rates by up to 50%, and can be scanned in front of the HMI or remotely. Scanning remotely eliminates the need for using expensive Ex-protected smartphones. The information can be shared instantly with ABB service specialists, streamlining troubleshooting and issue resolution without requiring on-site presence.

Fidas24 also supports customers’ environmental compliance efforts to meet regulatory demands set by agencies such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Canadian environmental authorities. Through continuous real-time measurement of total hydrocarbons, it helps minimize the impact of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emissions on human health and the environment. Its rapid response time of under 1.5 seconds means emissions spikes can be detected immediately, allowing accurate reporting and enhanced operational control.

A key benefit of Fidas24 is its operational simplicity. It uses existing plant instrument air supplies for gas purging, eliminating the costs and maintenance of purchasing and managing nitrogen supplies. With its easy setup and compact design, it can also be quickly installed and operational, with no additional system integration required.

Further simplifying maintenance, the analyzer features automatic calibration functionality. Controlling external valves linked to test gas cylinders, the analyzer can autonomously perform calibration to ensure accurate performance is maintained.

