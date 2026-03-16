Posted in | News | Design and Innovation | New Product

Cannon® Advances Automated Viscometry to the Next Level with the Introduction of the CAV 5 Family

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Cannon Instrument Company today announced the launch of the CAV 5 family, its most advanced automated capillary viscometry platform to date. Building on more than five decades of viscometry innovation and founded on the industry-standard ASTM D445 method, the CAV 5 brings together the proven capabilities of three established instrument generations, CAV 2100, miniAV, and CAV 4, into a single, unified platform enhanced with greater intelligence, flexibility, and reliability.

CAV 5 Family. Image Credit: Cannon Instrument Company®

Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern laboratories, the CAV 5 delivers a unique combination of performance and adaptability. Its flexible single-bath architecture removes the constraints of fixed multi-bath systems, allowing capacity, temperature range, and viscosity range to be optimized for each application. This same architecture provides built-in redundancy that helps prevent system-wide downtime, enabling higher uptime and improved operational reliability.

The CAV 5 is engineered to perform consistently across a wide spectrum of sample types, from routine materials to highly challenging samples. Advanced thermal conditioning, intelligent sample handling, adaptive cleaning, and smart sensing work together to expand the operating range and simplify testing. Features such as TargetHeat, Start Optimization, and WashPort, protect sample integrity, increase throughput, and ensure data accuracy.

A next-generation user interface and embedded computing architecture provide laboratories with greater control over how and where testing occurs. Methods and carousel configurations can be deployed remotely and executed locally, supporting true standalone operation while still enabling centralized oversight when required. Instruments can be placed throughout a lab, across a campus, or at multiple sites using existing network infrastructure, without requiring proximity to a dedicated computer.

"The CAV 5 represents the next level in automated viscometry," said Russ Ulbrich, VP of Technology at Cannon Instrument Company. "By unifying trusted capabilities with new advancements in intelligence, flexibility, and reliability, we have created a platform that empowers laboratories to confidently run any sample while maintaining control over their workflows today and into the future."

With its compact footprint, scalable connectivity, and comprehensive feature set, the CAV 5 family delivers Cannon's highest level of automated viscometry capability yet, designed to adapt as laboratory demands continue to evolve.

CAV 5. One Platform. Any Sample. Total Control.

Source:

Cannon Instrument Company®

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Cannon Instrument Company®. (2026, March 16). Cannon® Advances Automated Viscometry to the Next Level with the Introduction of the CAV 5 Family. AZoM. Retrieved on March 16, 2026 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65271.

  • MLA

    Cannon Instrument Company®. "Cannon® Advances Automated Viscometry to the Next Level with the Introduction of the CAV 5 Family". AZoM. 16 March 2026. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65271>.

  • Chicago

    Cannon Instrument Company®. "Cannon® Advances Automated Viscometry to the Next Level with the Introduction of the CAV 5 Family". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65271. (accessed March 16, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Cannon Instrument Company®. 2026. Cannon® Advances Automated Viscometry to the Next Level with the Introduction of the CAV 5 Family. AZoM, viewed 16 March 2026, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65271.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Cannon Instrument Company®

See all content from Cannon Instrument Company®

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback