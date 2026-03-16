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Cannon Instrument Company Launches New Brand Identity Built on Precision, Accuracy, and Confidence

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Cannon Instrument Company today announced the launch of a new brand identity, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued evolution. While the look is refreshed, the foundation remains unchanged: the same quality, the same precision, and the same uncompromising accuracy that have defined Cannon for over 80 years.

The updated brand introduces a refined logo, modern design elements, and a clear promise to customers: Confidence Counts. The new identity reflects a company grounded in scientific rigor and technical expertise, yet driven by innovation and forward momentum.

"This is a visual evolution, not a change in who we are," said Marisa Lombardo, Director of Marketing at Cannon Instrument Company. "Our customers can expect the same precision, reliability, and performance they have always trusted. The new brand aligns our external presence with the innovation and collaboration happening inside our organization every day."

At the center of the rebrand is a modernized logo that is unmistakably Cannon. Its strong, balanced structure conveys stability and control. A distinctive shear wave integrated into the "A" directly references the science behind viscosity and flow measurement, visually connecting the brand to Cannon's technical expertise.

The new identity will be rolled out across product literature, packaging, trade show materials, and customer communications in the coming months, strengthening brand consistency and enhancing the impact of future product launches. More information about the new brand and the meaning behind Confidence Counts can be found here: Cannon | Confidence Counts.

Cannon continues to engineer instrumentation laboratories trust for accuracy, repeatability, and long term performance. Because at Cannon, Confidence Counts.

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Cannon Instrument Company®

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