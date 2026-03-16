Alicat Scientific Expands 5-Day Delivery FastTrack™ Program to Include Higher Flow Controllers and Meters, and Even More Communications

Alicat® Scientific, based in Tucson, Arizona, proudly announces the addition of high-flow Rolamite valves and several common industrial protocols to its FastTrack 5-day delivery service. The program, a long-time offering from Alicat, delivers thousands of unique configurations of flow and pressure meters and controllers - built to order and shipped within just five business days from the moment an order is received. Unlike generic, off-the-shelf devices, FastTrack instruments are tailored to each application’s specific flow rates, pressure ranges, and communication protocols - delivering custom solutions without extended lead times.

Now, EtherNet/IP, EtherCAT®, Modbus TCP/IP, and PROFINET ethernet-based communications now join the list of products available for quick manufacturing and shipping, providing flexibility for systems upgrading to modern industrial networks or maintaining legacy systems.

Importantly, the addition of Rolamite valves, the large control valve technology Alicat pioneered, also enables applications requiring high flow ranges - between 250 – 500 SLPM devices, as well as 5 SLPM to 100 SLPM options for the Alicat Whisper™ Series - to receive high-quality devices with shorter lead times. This capability is particularly valuable for industries such as pharmaceutical manufacturing, chemical processing, biotechnology, and food and beverage production, where precise control of high-volume fluids is critical to maintaining efficiency and product quality.

“Whether it’s meeting urgent project deadlines, overcoming capacity challenges, or integrating with complex systems, we’ve optimized production processes to ship customized solutions without the usual wait,” said Miles Holbrough, Vice President of Operations at Alicat Scientific. “Our expanded FastTrack offering reflects Alicat’s commitment to helping customers stay agile.”

Customers can receive tailor-made flow and pressure devices for their systems - delivered within just one work week providing precision instruments without extended wait times.

Alicat Scientific’s FastTrack service is available to customers throughout the U.S., shipped from its headquarters in Tucson, Arizona.