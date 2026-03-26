Posted in | News | Plastics and Polymers | Business

We’re Heading to EUROPT(R)ODE XVII

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

We're excited to announce that Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp will be attending at EUROPT(R)ODE XVII with two talks!

Tuesday, March 31st | 12:00–12:15 PM Advancing Polymer Characterization with Simultaneous Optical Photothermal IR and Raman Micro-Spectroscopy - Dr. Miriam Unger | Session: Molecular and Single-Molecule Detection Methods II

Wednesday, April 1st | 11:05–11:20 AM A Closer Look at Life Science Enabled by Multimodal Submicron O-PTIR Imaging - Dr. Carolin Borbeck | Session: Multimodal and Nonlinear Biophotonic Imaging Methods II

From polymer characterization to life science imaging, our O-PTIR technology is pushing the boundaries of what's possible at the submicron scale.

If you're attending EUROPT(R)ODE XVII, don't miss these sessions - and stop by to connect with our team!

Source:

Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp. (2026, March 26). We’re Heading to EUROPT(R)ODE XVII. AZoM. Retrieved on March 26, 2026 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65296.

  • MLA

    Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp. "We’re Heading to EUROPT(R)ODE XVII". AZoM. 26 March 2026. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65296>.

  • Chicago

    Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp. "We’re Heading to EUROPT(R)ODE XVII". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65296. (accessed March 26, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp. 2026. We’re Heading to EUROPT(R)ODE XVII. AZoM, viewed 26 March 2026, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65296.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp

See all content from Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback