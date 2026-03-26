We’re Heading to EUROPT(R)ODE XVII

We're excited to announce that Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp will be attending at EUROPT(R)ODE XVII with two talks!

Tuesday, March 31st | 12:00–12:15 PM Advancing Polymer Characterization with Simultaneous Optical Photothermal IR and Raman Micro-Spectroscopy - Dr. Miriam Unger | Session: Molecular and Single-Molecule Detection Methods II

Wednesday, April 1st | 11:05–11:20 AM A Closer Look at Life Science Enabled by Multimodal Submicron O-PTIR Imaging - Dr. Carolin Borbeck | Session: Multimodal and Nonlinear Biophotonic Imaging Methods II

From polymer characterization to life science imaging, our O-PTIR technology is pushing the boundaries of what's possible at the submicron scale.

If you're attending EUROPT(R)ODE XVII, don't miss these sessions - and stop by to connect with our team!