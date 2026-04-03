We’re Heading to Spring SciX 2026

We're excited to announce that Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp will be exhibiting at Spring SciX 2026!
Conference: April 14th - 16th 2026
Location: University of Exeter, UK
Booth: # S1
SpringSciX is a meeting of the successful SciX series, which is based outside of USA. SpringSciX will cover a wide range of analytical chemistry research!
Don't Miss Our Talk!
Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026
Time: 12:00 PM – 1:25 PM
Location: Peter Chalk Building (main conference building), Room 2.1
Schedule
12:00 – 12:25
Latest Innovations and Applications in Simultaneous Submicron IR (O-PTIR), Raman and Fluorescence Imaging: Laser-Scanning O-PTIR
Dr. Mustafa Kansiz | Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp
12:25 – 12:50
Chemical Imaging of Amyloid Polymorphs In Situ
Assoc. Prof. Oxana Klementieva | Medical Microspectroscopy Laboratory, Faculty of Medicine, Lund University, Sweden
12:50 – 13:00
Online Laser-Scanning O-PTIR Demo
13:00 – 13:25
Inside the Biofilm: Mapping Antibiotic Response at the Microscale
Dr. Howbeer Muhamad Ali | Institute of Systems, Molecular & Integrative Biology, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, University of Liverpool, UK
We hope to see you at Spring SciX!