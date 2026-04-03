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We’re Heading to Spring SciX 2026

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

We're excited to announce that Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp will be exhibiting at Spring SciX 2026!

Conference: April 14th - 16th 2026 
Location: University of Exeter, UK
Booth: # S1

SpringSciX is a meeting of the successful SciX series, which is based outside of USA. SpringSciX will cover a wide range of analytical chemistry research!

Don't Miss Our Talk!

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026
Time: 12:00 PM – 1:25 PM
Location: Peter Chalk Building (main conference building), Room 2.1

Schedule

12:00 – 12:25

Latest Innovations and Applications in Simultaneous Submicron IR (O-PTIR), Raman and Fluorescence Imaging: Laser-Scanning O-PTIR

Dr. Mustafa Kansiz | Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp

12:25 – 12:50

Chemical Imaging of Amyloid Polymorphs In Situ

Assoc. Prof. Oxana Klementieva | Medical Microspectroscopy Laboratory, Faculty of Medicine, Lund University, Sweden

12:50 – 13:00

Online Laser-Scanning O-PTIR Demo

13:00 – 13:25

Inside the Biofilm: Mapping Antibiotic Response at the Microscale

Dr. Howbeer Muhamad Ali | Institute of Systems, Molecular & Integrative Biology, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, University of Liverpool, UK

We hope to see you at Spring SciX!

Source:

Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp

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