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Instron Celebrates 80 Years of Innovation in Materials Testing

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During World War II, two researchers at MIT urgently needed more accurate equipment to evaluate new parachute materials, which led Harold Hindman and George Burr to design a strain-gauge-based testing instrument capable of delivering the precision the wartime effort required. The success of this prototype inspired the formal founding of Instron® in 1946 and laid the groundwork for what would become decades of ongoing innovation and leadership in materials testing.

Today, Instron stands as a global leader in mechanical testing systems, with solutions supporting tensile, compression, flexure, torsion, fatigue, impact, rheology, crash simulation, structural durability, and more. Its equipment is used by 96 % of the Fortune 100 manufacturers, with more than 30,000 active systems serviced annually and over 18,000 patents citing Instron equipment since 1975.

Instron’s 80th anniversary arrives at a moment of rapid materials innovation, from emerging medical device technologies to advanced composites and alloys used in aerospace applications - fields where precision testing is essential. The company continues to push boundaries with next-generation platforms such as the cobot configured Autoinjector Testing System, designed to automate full functionality testing of complex drug delivery devices - and the AVE3 Advanced Video Extensometer that delivers exceptional accuracy and versatility for non-contact strain measurement.

Instron’s advancements in software - including Bluehill® Universal and Bluehill Central - reflect its vision for a digitally integrated and increasingly connected laboratory, enabling improved traceability and more consistent results across global testing operations.

With comprehensive calibration services, a worldwide network of more than 300 field service engineers, and deep expertise across industries ranging from medical devices and automotive to electronics and raw materials, Instron remains committed to supporting every step of its customers’ testing journeys.

As Instron enters its ninth decade, the company continues to accelerate investments in automation, advanced strain measurement technologies, sustainable engineering, and customer-backed innovation. This forward momentum is guided by the same principles that defined its origins: accuracy, reliability, and unwavering commitment to customers.

Want to learn more about Instron’s journey? Explore our interactive history timeline for interesting archival moments and key milestones from the past 80 years.

Instron® | Celebrating 80 Years of Excellence

Video Credit: Instron

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Instron

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