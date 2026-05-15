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Forge Nano Delivers Semiconductor Wafer Fab Equipment to Leading Fortune Global 500 Communications Company for Commercial Photonics Applications

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Forge Nano, Inc., a leading U.S. based semiconductor equipment and advanced materials company pioneering Atomic Layer Deposition ("ALD") technology for artificial intelligence ("AI")-era chip manufacturing and defense battery applications, which has signed an agreement to merge with Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II Co. ("Archimedes II"), today announced the delivery of its TEPHRA semiconductor wafer fabrication tool to a leading Fortune Global 500 communications infrastructure company for advanced photonics applications.

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The TEPHRA platform will support development and manufacturing activities related to next-generation optical and photonics technologies used in high-speed communications and data infrastructure applications.

Forge Nano's proprietary ALD technology enables ultra-thin, highly conformal coatings at the atomic level, supporting improved device performance, precision interface engineering and advanced material integration for semiconductor and photonics manufacturing environments.

The delivery represents continued commercial momentum for Forge Nano's semiconductor equipment business as demand increases for enabling technologies supporting AI infrastructure, optical networking and next-generation communications systems.

"Photonics and optical communications are becoming increasingly critical components of the global AI and data infrastructure buildout," said Paul Lichty, CEO of Forge Nano. "The deployment of our TEPHRA platform with a leading global communications technology company further validates Forge Nano's position as a provider of advanced process equipment and materials technology for next-generation semiconductor manufacturing applications."

Photonics technologies are expected to play a growing role in enabling higher bandwidth, lower power consumption and faster data transfer speeds required for AI data centers, telecommunications infrastructure and high-performance computing systems.

Forge Nano's TEPHRA platform is designed to deliver high-throughput ALD processing capabilities with precise film uniformity and scalable manufacturing performance for advanced semiconductor applications, including photonics, advanced packaging, memory, logic and heterogeneous integration.

The customer is a leading global provider of communications and networking infrastructure solutions serving telecommunications, cloud, enterprise, and industrial markets worldwide.

Source:

Forge Nano, Inc.

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