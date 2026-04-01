Pittcon Announces 2025 Nobel Laureate, Dr. Omar Yaghi, as Wallace H. Coulter Keynote Lecturer

Pittcon, the nation’s largest laboratory science conference, announces that Dr. Omar Yaghi, the 2025 recipient of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, will be the Wallace H. Coulter keynote lecturer at Pittcon 2027, held in Pittsburgh, PA, April 24-28, 2027.

Dr. Yaghi was awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, along with colleagues Dr. Susumu Kitagawa and Dr. Richard Robson, for their work in creating molecular constructions that allow gases and other chemicals to flow through them. These constructions, known as metal-organic frameworks, can be used to harvest water out of desert air, capture carbon dioxide, store toxic gases, or catalyze chemical reactions.

“Metal–organic frameworks have enormous potential, bringing previously unforeseen opportunities for custom-made materials with new functions,” says Heiner Linke, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

Dr. Yaghi’s work has transitioned into an exciting venture aimed at tackling climate change and water scarcity around the world. His company, Atoco, builds systems capable of harvesting pure water in arid regions from thin air. Atoco has successfully integrated AI into the world of laboratory chemistry to achieve world-changing results. Atoco’s work is described in greater detail in this Telegraph article from February 21, 2026.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Dr. Yaghi join us for Pittcon 2027 in Pittsburgh,” said Dr. Brian Strohmeier, President of Pittcon 2027. “We were fortunate to have him as part of our program in 2026, but now he gets to take center stage for the amazing work he’s done.”

Pittcon 2027 will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, PA on April 24-28, 2027. The Wallace H. Coulter lecture will be held on April 25th, 2027. Information about registering to attend or exhibit at Pittcon 2027 can be found on Pittcon.org.