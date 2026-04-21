eralytics Streamlines Viscosity and Density Testing with the New Syringe Sample Changer erafill s

eralytics is proud to announce the launch of erafill s, the syringe sample changer for viscosity & density testing. erafill s is a specialized automatic filling and cleaning device designed to complement the world’s smallest and most rugged kinematic viscometer, the eravisc X and offers also compatibility with the eradens X density meter.

In modern laboratories where precision and uptime are critical, manual sample handling can be a time-consuming process. The introduction of erafill s transforms the eravisc X from a standalone powerhouse into a automated testing station, significantly reducing operator intervention and ensuring the highest levels of repeatability.

Perfect Synergy: eravisc X Meets erafill s

The eravisc X has already redefined kinematic viscosity testing by combining a capillary viscosity cell with a high-precision density meter in a single, portable analyzer. By adding the erafill s, users now benefit from a streamlined workflow that automates the filling process.

Your Features at a Glance:

Effortless Filling & Cleaning: erafill s allows for automatic sample introduction from a 10 mL syringe. Once the measurement is complete, the system automatically cleans the cells with up to two different solvents and dries them thoroughly, preventing cross-contamination.

Unmatched Precision: By automating the filling process, erafill s prevents human error and ensures that every measurement is performed under identical conditions and meets highest standards for accuracy.

Enhanced Productivity: The system handles repeat measurements and complex measurement sequences at different temperatures automatically.

Compact Footprint: Despite its advanced capabilities, the combined setup maintains the eralytics "X-series" philosophy – saving valuable bench space while being rugged enough for both lab and field environments.

Leading the Way in Oil & Fuel Analysis

"The eravisc X was designed to provide lab-grade precision in any environment," says eralytics. "With the erafill s, we are responding to our customers' needs for more automation. This new option allows laboratories to increase their sample throughput while maintaining the extreme accuracy and reliability that the eravisc X is known for."