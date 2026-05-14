eralytics Announces the Publication of the New Global Test Method ISO 24966 for the Modern Determination of the Flash Point

The future of flash point testing has reached a new global milestone. Following the publication of the latest international standard for the Modified Continuously Closed Cup (MCCCFP) method, the eraflash series is now also fully compliant with ISO 24966.

Image Credit: eralytics GmbH

The publication of ISO 24966 marks a milestone for the Modified Continuously Closed Cup (MCCCFP) method. This new standard provides results equivalent to traditional methods like ISO 2719 and ASTM D93 (Pensky-Martens), and sets a new benchmark for laboratory safety, speed, and precision.

The Next Era of Flash Point Testing

Flash point testing has long been a cornerstone of safety in the petroleum, lubricant, and chemical industries. However, traditional open-flame methods carry inherent risks. The ISO 24966 standard, utilized by the eraflash series, addresses these challenges through several key technological advantages:

Maximum Safety: By using only 2 mL of sample and an electric ignition source within a continuously closed chamber, the method eliminates the risk of laboratory fires associated with open-flame testing.

By using only 2 mL of sample and an electric ignition source within a continuously closed chamber, the method eliminates the risk of laboratory fires associated with open-flame testing. Unmatched Precision: The closed-chamber design prevents the escape of highly volatile components, ensuring more accurate and repeatable results compared to conventional testers.

The closed-chamber design prevents the escape of highly volatile components, ensuring more accurate and repeatable results compared to conventional testers. High-Throughput: Faster turnaround times allow laboratories to process more samples in less time, drastically improving operational efficiency.

"The official release of ISO 24966 is a global validation of the technology we have championed for years," says the eralytics team. "Our eraflash series - including the eraflash X and the eraflash S10 flash point autosampler - is ready to provide our customers with a safer, faster, and fully compliant way to conduct critical quality control."

Versatility Across Industries

ISO 24966 is designed for high-throughput environments across a wide field of industries, including refineries, transportation, waste management, and the fragrance industry. Whether using the all-round flash point tester eraflash, the low-temperature flash point tester eraflash lt, or the automated flash point autosampler eraflash S10, users can now transition to this modern test method with full regulatory confidence.