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eralytics Announces the Publication of the New Global Test Method ISO 24966 for the Modern Determination of the Flash Point

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The future of flash point testing has reached a new global milestone. Following the publication of the latest international standard for the Modified Continuously Closed Cup (MCCCFP) method, the eraflash series is now also fully compliant with ISO 24966.

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The publication of ISO 24966 marks a milestone for the Modified Continuously Closed Cup (MCCCFP) method. This new standard provides results equivalent to traditional methods like ISO 2719 and ASTM D93 (Pensky-Martens), and sets a new benchmark for laboratory safety, speed, and precision.

The Next Era of Flash Point Testing

Flash point testing has long been a cornerstone of safety in the petroleum, lubricant, and chemical industries. However, traditional open-flame methods carry inherent risks. The ISO 24966 standard, utilized by the eraflash series, addresses these challenges through several key technological advantages:

  • Maximum Safety: By using only 2 mL of sample and an electric ignition source within a continuously closed chamber, the method eliminates the risk of laboratory fires associated with open-flame testing.
  • Unmatched Precision: The closed-chamber design prevents the escape of highly volatile components, ensuring more accurate and repeatable results compared to conventional testers.
  • High-Throughput: Faster turnaround times allow laboratories to process more samples in less time, drastically improving operational efficiency.

"The official release of ISO 24966 is a global validation of the technology we have championed for years," says the eralytics team. "Our eraflash series - including the eraflash X and the eraflash S10 flash point autosampler - is ready to provide our customers with a safer, faster, and fully compliant way to conduct critical quality control."

Versatility Across Industries

ISO 24966 is designed for high-throughput environments across a wide field of industries, including refineries, transportation, waste management, and the fragrance industry. Whether using the all-round flash point tester eraflash, the low-temperature flash point tester eraflash lt, or the automated flash point autosampler eraflash S10, users can now transition to this modern test method with full regulatory confidence.

Source:

eralytics GmbH

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