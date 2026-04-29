Littelfuse Launches High-Voltage TPSMC,TPSMD, TP5.0SMDJ TVS Diodes for Automotive Power Protection

Littelfuse, Inc., an industrial technology manufacturing company shaping solutions for the safe and efficient transfer of electrical energy, today announced the launch of its TPSMC, TPSMD, and TP5.0SMDJ high-voltage transient voltage suppression (TVS) diode series, expanding the TP Series portfolio with devices specifically engineered for automotive high-voltage power electronics applications including battery disconnect units (BDUs), high-voltage HVAC systems, and positive temperature coefficient (PTC) heaters.

Image Credit: Littelfuse, Inc.

As electrified vehicle architectures migrate toward higher voltages and wide-bandgap semiconductors, power devices such as GaN/SiC MOSFETs and IGBTs are increasingly exposed to severe voltage transients from load dumps, inductive switching, and other high-energy events. Traditional low- and mid-voltage TVS solutions often require multiple devices in series to achieve sufficient protection, thereby increasing PCB area, complexity, and bill of materials (BOM) costs.

The new TPSMC, TPSMD, and TP5.0SMDJ high-voltage TVS diodes address this challenge by delivering higher standoff voltages – up to 400 V – and high peak pulse power in a single automotive-grade device, enabling engineers to simplify protection schemes while improving system efficiency and robustness.

Key Features and Benefits

High standoff voltage (≥400 V) enables single-device protection in high-voltage automotive circuits

enables single-device protection in high-voltage automotive circuits Peak surge current up to 300 A and peak pulse power up to 5 kW , supporting harsh transient conditions

and , supporting harsh transient conditions Fast response time (typically <1 ps) for effective transient clamping

for effective transient clamping AEC-Q101 qualified and PPAP capable for automotive reliability requirements

and for automotive reliability requirements DO-214AB (SMC) surface-mount package minimizes PCB footprint and simplifies layout

minimizes PCB footprint and simplifies layout IEC-61000-4-2 ESD compliance (up to 30 kV) for robust system-level protection

for robust system-level protection Reduced BOM cost and component count compared to multi-device protection approaches

Designed for High-Voltage Automotive Power Systems

The TPSMC, TPSMD, and TP5.0SMDJ series is first-to-market in offering TVS diodes purpose-built for emerging high-voltage automotive subsystems, allowing designers to:

Reduce the number of TVS devices required in series

Optimize selection of lower-rated GaN/SiC MOSFETs or IGBTs to reduce conduction losses

Improve overall system efficiency while lowering cost

“These high-voltage TVS diodes were developed specifically for next-generation automotive power architectures,” said Charlie Cai, Director of Product Marketing, Littelfuse. “By enabling single-device transient protection in BDU, HVAC, and PTC applications, our customers can simplify designs, reduce BOM cost, and even select lower-rated power semiconductors to improve efficiency and system performance.”

TPSMC, TPSMD, and TP5.0SMDJ Series Overview

Source: Littelfuse, Inc.

All series are available in unidirectional and bidirectional configurations.

Markets and Applications

Automotive electronics

Battery Disconnect Units (BDU)

High-voltage HVAC compressors

PTC cabin and battery heaters

High-voltage DC power distribution

FAQs – High-Voltage TPSMC, TPSMD, and TP5.0SMDJ TVS Diodes

Why use high-voltage TVS diodes instead of traditional TVS solutions?

High-voltage TVS diodes provide sufficient standoff voltage in a single device, eliminating the need for multiple low-voltage devices in series. This reduces PCB area, cost, and design complexity.



Which power semiconductors are these TVS diodes designed to protect?

They are optimized for protecting GaN/SiC MOSFETs and IGBTs used in high-voltage automotive power electronics.



What automotive standards do these devices meet?

The TPSMC, TPSMD, and TP5.0SMDJ series are AEC-Q101 qualified, PPAP capable, and compliant with IEC-61000-4-2 ESD requirements.



What are the differences between the TPSMB, TPSMD, and TP5.0SMDJ series?

TPSMC supports 1500 W, TPSMD supports 3000 W, while TP5.0SMDJ supports 5000 W peak pulse power.



Are these TVS diodes compatible with existing Littelfuse designs?

Yes. They are designed to integrate seamlessly with existing Littelfuse TVS and circuit protection portfolios.

Availability

The TPSMC, TPSMD, and TP5.0SMDJ Automotive-Grade Series TVS Diodes are available in tape and reel format in quantities of 3,000. Sample requests are accepted through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide.

High-Voltage TVS Diodes for Automotive GaN/SiC MOSFET Protection Play

Video Credit: Littelfuse, Inc.