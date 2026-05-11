Posted in | News | Adhesives and Sealants

NASA Low Outgassing, Chemically Resistant Epoxy Features High Tg

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Master Bond EP64 is a two-component, vacuum-compatible epoxy system engineered for bonding, sealing, and coating applications. It features a high glass transition temperature (Tg) of 210–215 °C and meets NASA low outgassing specifications per ASTM E595 testing. This product is resistant to a variety of chemicals–including acids, bases, and many solvents–and serves as a dependable electrical insulator.

Image Credit: Master Bond Inc.

EP64 has a tensile strength of 3,000–5,000 psi and a tensile modulus ranging from 540,000–680,000 psi at room temperature. The system exhibits a Shore D hardness of 80–90. It is serviceable over a temperature range of -60 °F to +450 °F (-51 °C to +232 °C), making it suitable for aerospace and electronic applications requiring stable performance under vacuum conditions.

This system features a working life of 12–24 hours for a 100-gram batch at room temperature and has a moderate viscosity with good flow properties. The recommended cure schedule is 80–90 °C for 4–6 hours, followed by a post cure at 120–130 °C for 2–4 hours to reach its full performance profile. Achieving a Tg of 210–215 °C with such a cure profile is the key distinguishing characteristic of this system. EP64 bonds to substrates including metals, plastics, rubbers, ceramics, and composites. It is available in standard packaging ranging from 1/2 pint to gallon kits, as well as in premixed and frozen syringes.

Master Bond High Glass Transition Temperature Adhesives

Master Bond offers a selection of high Tg epoxy and UV-curable systems. These materials maintain mechanical strength, thermal stability, and electrical insulation properties at elevated temperatures more effectively than systems with a lower Tg.

Source:

Master Bond Inc.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Master Bond Inc.. (2026, May 11). NASA Low Outgassing, Chemically Resistant Epoxy Features High Tg. AZoM. Retrieved on May 11, 2026 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65424.

  • MLA

    Master Bond Inc.. "NASA Low Outgassing, Chemically Resistant Epoxy Features High Tg". AZoM. 11 May 2026. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65424>.

  • Chicago

    Master Bond Inc.. "NASA Low Outgassing, Chemically Resistant Epoxy Features High Tg". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65424. (accessed May 11, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Master Bond Inc.. 2026. NASA Low Outgassing, Chemically Resistant Epoxy Features High Tg. AZoM, viewed 11 May 2026, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65424.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Master Bond Inc.

See all content from Master Bond Inc.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback