Non-Frozen, Silver Filled Epoxy Features High Thermal and Electrical Conductivity

Master Bond EP6STC-80 is a one component, non-frozen, silver filled epoxy engineered for bonding, sealing, and coating applications requiring exceptional thermal and electrical conductivity. This system offers an unlimited working life at room temperature and achieves a full cure at a moderate temperature of 80 °C.

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EP6STC-80 delivers exceptional thermal conductivity of 13–14 W/(m·K) and high-level electrical conductivity, with volume resistivity measuring less than 0.001 ohm-cm. Serviceable over a temperature range of -60 °C to 150 °C, it bonds effectively to metals, ceramics, composites, and many plastics. This epoxy is also compliant with NASA low outgassing requirements, making it an ideal choice for aerospace, electronic, and high-reliability applications where strict contamination control is essential.

EP6STC-80 exhibits a high strength profile, including a tensile modulus of 1,400,000–1,800,000 psi at 25 °C. The system contains no solvents or diluents and offers low shrinkage upon curing in 3-5 hours at 80 °C. Featuring a thixotropic paste consistency and a viscosity of 500,000–1,500,000 cps, it is suitable for dispensing manually or with automated systems. Packaging is available in 20 g, 50 g, and 100 g syringes, and jars in sizes up to 200 g, facilitating both precision assembly and larger-scale production.

Master Bond Silver Filled, Electrically Conductive Systems

Master Bond’s silver filled, electrically conductive adhesives are specialized epoxy and silicone compounds engineered with high-purity silver particles to deliver low electrical resistivity alongside exceptional adhesion and mechanical integrity. Their versatility and performance have led to widespread use across critical industries - including automotive, aerospace, medical, and consumer electronics - where dependable electrical connectivity is essential.