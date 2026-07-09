Endress+Hauser Breaks Ground on Pearland Campus Expansion

Endress+Hauser has broken ground on an expansion of its campus in Pearland, Texas, reinforcing the company’s continued investment in its US operations, its ability to support growing customer demand across the Gulf region and enhance collaboration with sales and service representative partner Vector Controls and Automation Group.

Image Credit: Endress+Hauser

The project adds approximately 18,000 square feet of new space focused on light assembly, fabrication and materials handling, enhancing the campus’s operational capabilities and efficiency.

“This expansion strengthens our ability to deliver for our customers by improving speed, flexibility and overall efficiency,” said Matt Stevens, Area Vice President at Endress+Hauser USA. “It positions our Pearland campus to support continued growth in critical industries across the region.”

The expanded space will serve as a shared resource for Endress+Hauser and Vector Controls and Automation Group, enabling both teams to streamline logistics, improve project execution and increase capacity for testing, staging and delivery of instrumentation systems and integrated solutions. It will also improve workflow efficiency, reduce reliance on off-site storage and optimize shipping, receiving, repair and calibration activities.

"The Pearland campus expansion marks an important step in strengthening Vector's long-term capabilities and meeting the evolving needs of our customers," said Jared Boudreaux, President at Vector Controls and Automation Group. "Vector was founded when six companies came together with a shared belief: that by uniting their strengths, they could build something greater than the sum of its parts. This new facility reflects that vision and the determination that has defined Vector's journey, a commitment to doing the hard work required to be better tomorrow than we are today," said Boudreaux. "Our partnership with Endress+Hauser remains a cornerstone of this progress, underscoring our shared commitment to delivering meaningful value to the customers we serve."

Construction is underway in 2026, with substantial completion expected later in the year. The expanded facility will support increased project volumes and align with Endress+Hauser and Vector Controls and Automation Group’s long-term campus plan, which focuses on scalable operations and enhanced customer support capabilities.