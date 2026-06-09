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Oxford Instruments Enables ROHM's In-House GaN Manufacturing with Advanced Etch Technology for 200 mm Production

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Oxford Instruments, a leading provider of advanced plasma processing solutions for the compound semiconductor industry, today announced its role in supporting ROHM Co., Ltd. as the company transitions 650 V gallium nitride (GaN) power device manufacturing in-house.

ROHM brings 200 mm GaN device production in-house. Image Credit: Oxford Instruments

By leveraging Oxford Instruments' 200 mm GaN plasma atomic layer etch (ALE) technology, ROHM is implementing a proven process into its own high-volume manufacturing environment and scaling to 200 mm wafer size.

This strategic move marks a major step in ROHM's ambition to establish a fully integrated, end-to-end GaN production capability within the ROHM Group. GaN power devices offer significant advantages over traditional silicon technologies, including higher efficiency, faster switching speeds, and reduced system size. ROHM has already been supplying its EcoGaN series, which leverages these advantages to deliver high-efficiency, compact power solutions. The initiative will enable ROHM to strengthen supply capacity and meet rapidly growing demand for high-efficiency power devices across applications including electric vehicles (EVs), AI servers, and industrial power systems.

Oxford Instruments' industry-leading ALE technology with Etchpoint, an exclusive collaboration with LayTec for real-time optical in-situ monitoring, allow GaN device manufacturers to control residual post-ALE layer thicknesses to an accuracy of +/-0.5 nm. These world-first integrated technologies are critical for ROHM to successfully bring the advanced process technology into its own fabs, delivering the state-of-the-art processing required to successfully replicate and scale advanced GaN device architectures.

"What started out as a GaN R&D collaboration between ROHM and Oxford Instruments is expanding into the preparation for volume production ramp, and ROHM's decision to bring GaN manufacturing in-house represents an important milestone for the power electronics industry," said Matt Kelly, President, Oxford Instruments Advanced Technologies. "Our advanced etch solutions are specifically designed to enable ultra-low damage etching, atomic-scale precision, high uniformity, and repeatability, for high-volume 200 mm production environments. We are proud to support ROHM as they build a robust, high-volume manufacturing platform in-house for next-generation GaN power technologies."

"We are pleased to strengthen our collaboration with Oxford Instruments , whose industry-leading ALE technology supports our efforts, as we advance our strategy to establish a fully integrated, in-house GaN production platform. By bringing key manufacturing processes in-house, we aim to enhance control over technology and quality, strengthen our supply capabilities, and improve our competitiveness in the rapidly growing GaN market. This initiative will enable us to accelerate the delivery of high-efficiency power solutions for applications such as electric vehicles and AI infrastructure," said Yasushi Hamazawa, Executive Officer, ROHM Co., Ltd. "We will continue to advance our GaN technologies to deliver higher performance and contribute to improved energy efficiency."

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Oxford Instruments

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