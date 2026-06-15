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TOFWERK Joins Bruker: From Partnership to Full Ownership

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Just over three years ago, TOFWERK and Bruker embarked on a strategic partnership meant to expand the reach of our cutting-edge time-of-flight mass spectrometry technology. This alignment, which included a minority investment, has provided critical vision and support for recent growth of our solution products in applied markets.

Official signing of the acquisition agreement between Bruker and TOFWERK. Image Credit: TOFWERK

Today, we are excited to announce that Bruker has fully acquired TOFWERK AG. This represents a significant milestone: the transformation from partnership to full ownership, providing leadership, resources, and strategic focus to accelerate our mission on a global scale. 

“This is the natural next chapter for TOFWERK. By joining Bruker, we gain the scale to amplify our impact in key markets of semiconductors and air quality monitoring, while we develop unique solutions like the novel DART-TOFMS system for high-throughput, chromatography-free applications.”  - Dr. Marc Gonin, co-founder of TOFWERK

We remain TOFWERK - our brand, Swiss heritage, and customer-centric culture are preserved. What changes is our capacity to deliver. As a Bruker company, we will boost innovation and expand our market reach, while maintaining our high standards for customer support and performance.

Learn More

For complete details about this acquisition and what it means for TOFWERK, read the official Bruker press release. 

About TOFWERK

TOFWERK was founded in 2002 by Dr. Marc Gonin and Dr. Katrin Fuhrer with a bold vision: to develop innovative, compact mass spectrometry solutions for demanding applications. Their pioneering work has resulted in more than 1,000 instruments deployed globally and a team of 130 talented scientists and engineers.

As we enter this new chapter under the leadership of Dr. Rohan Thakur, Managing Director, we honor this foundation built by Marc and Katrin and look forward to an equally ambitious future.

Source:

TOFWERK

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