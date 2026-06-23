Posted in | News | Coatings and Thin Films | Materials Analysis

Element Six and Orbray Accelerate Wafer-Scale Single Crystal Diamond for Volume Production

Today, Element Six (E6) and Orbray, both leaders in advanced materials, announced the next phase of their partnership, building on a joint vision to deliver wafer-scale single crystal diamond (WSC) for next-generation applications. This collaboration reinforces Element Six’s position as the partner of choice for advanced diamond wafer solutions.

Image Credit: Element Six UK Ltd

The companies have successfully established a reproducible process for 3-inch WSC diamond, representing a significant step change in size, uniformity and manufacturability compared to conventional single crystal (SC) diamond materials. Development of larger 4-inch substrates is underway.

In parallel, 2-inch wafers optimized for epitaxial applications are nearing finalization, while 2-inch wafer diamonds for thermal bonding applications are being prepared for volume production at E6’s world-class chemical vapor deposition (CVD) facility in Gresham, Oregon.

Since establishing the partnership, E6 and Orbray’s efforts have focused on advancing wafer size alongside manufacturing maturity, aiming to accelerate broader adoption of WSC diamond across 6G wireless components, power and RF electronics, sensing, thermal management, and quantum technologies.

Together, these developments represent a transition from R&D to scalable implementation, with the collaboration between the companies now shifting focus on refining production processes to support operational ramp-up for volume manufacturing at industrial scale.

“Our partnership with Orbray was built on shared strengths in innovation, quality and technical expertise,” said Siobhán Duffy, CEO of Element Six. “The progress we are making together shows how those core competencies translate into tangible delivery, as we move closer to pioneering wafer-scale single crystal diamond at the quality and volumes our industrial customers need.”

Ms. Riyako Namiki, President and CEO at Orbray, added: “The milestones achieved so far represent meaningful steps in the journey we started, together with Element Six, to expand commercial use of single crystal diamond, advancing material capability alongside the manufacturing volumes required to support most demanding applications.”

Source:

Element Six 

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Element Six. (2026, June 23). Element Six and Orbray Accelerate Wafer-Scale Single Crystal Diamond for Volume Production. AZoM. Retrieved on June 23, 2026 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65551.

  • MLA

    Element Six. "Element Six and Orbray Accelerate Wafer-Scale Single Crystal Diamond for Volume Production". AZoM. 23 June 2026. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65551>.

  • Chicago

    Element Six. "Element Six and Orbray Accelerate Wafer-Scale Single Crystal Diamond for Volume Production". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65551. (accessed June 23, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Element Six. 2026. Element Six and Orbray Accelerate Wafer-Scale Single Crystal Diamond for Volume Production. AZoM, viewed 23 June 2026, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65551.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Element Six

See all content from Element Six

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback