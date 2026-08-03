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Shimadzu Introduces GCMS-TQ RX Series to Streamline High-Performance GC-MS/MS Analysis

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments introduces the GCMS-TQ RX Series, a versatile triple quadrupole gas chromatograph mass spectrometer designed to deliver reliable, high-performance analysis across a broad range of application fields. Built on Shimadzu’s proven hardware platform, the GCMS-TQ RX Series pairs exceptional stability with intuitive software, advanced automation and flexible workflows to help laboratories meet evolving analytical demands with greater efficiency and confidence.

Image Credit: Shimadzu Scientific Instruments 

Flexible Operation

  • The GCMS-TQ RX Series features a multi-mode injection unit that enhances operational efficiency and streamlines method development.
  • Dedicated software with an intuitive user interface streamlines method creation and enables seamless method transfer.
  • Shimadzu’s proprietary thermal insulation technology achieves both high temperature stability and rapid heating and cooling.

New High-Sensitivity Technology

  • The GCMS-TQ8050 RX Series is equipped with a newly developed patented detector that combines the latest noise-reduction technologies with high amplification performance without compromising sensitivity.
  • A dual Off-Axis configuration helps reduce background noise from uncharged particles, improving signal clarity and analytical reliability.

Advanced Automated Analysis

  • Smart MRM™+ automatically creates optimized analytical methods to enable high-sensitivity and high-accuracy quantitative analysis, even for simultaneous scan/MRM analysis.
  • Operators can easily adjust event and acquisition times for each compound within Shimadzu’s LabSolutions™ GCMS software to achieve efficient, flexible method optimization.
  • GCMS-TQ8050 RX Series databases are pre-populated with compounds required for each application, allowing users to start analysis immediately.
  • The GCMS-TQ RX Series enables real-time monitoring of the instrument’s operating status and the estimated completion time for consecutive analyses, as well as displaying the remaining time of the analysis during instrument start-up and shutdown.
  • To simplify analysis for users of all experience levels, the GCMS-TQ RX Series is equipped with Peakintelligence™ for GCMS, an AI-based peak processing algorithm that significantly reduces the time required for peak processing .
  • LabSolutions Insight, a quantitative analysis-support software, significantly reduces the time required for multi-sample data analysis.
  • LabSolutions Explore, a unified software platform that streamlines analytical workflows by integrating advanced data processing, spectral library searching, targeted and non-targeted analysis, and quantitative workflows into a single environment
  • The Easy sTop function enables safe maintenance of the sample injection port without releasing the vacuum.

Helium Gas Consumption Reduction

  • The standard carrier gas saver function reduces carrier gas consumption during analysis, while the optional gas selector allows users to switch the carrier gas from helium to nitrogen during standby periods.

 

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