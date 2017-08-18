XOS Launches New ASTM D4294 Analyzer for Testing Critical Elements in Petroleum Refineries and Independent Labs

Image Credits: XOS

XOS has announced the worldwide release of Petra MAX™, a new D4294 analyzer with combined analysis of 13 elements from P to Zn. Petra MAX delivers high-precision sulfur analysis in addition to rapid monitoring of critical elements like Ca, Fe, K, Ni, and V at sub-ppm levels. It is the ideal solution for refineries and independent laboratories.

Kyle Kuwitzky, Product Manager for XOS, believes this will be a game-changer for refineries and independent labs. "Existing D4294 instruments do not offer simultaneous measurement of sulfur and trace analysis of other critical elements. Petra MAX delivers repeatable sub-ppm measurements of metals like nickel, vanadium, and iron combined with sulfur measurements as low as 5.7ppm."

Test methods for measuring sulfur content, like ASTM D4294 and ISO 8754, have become critical for assessing the value of crude oil. The blending of crude oils from different sources has become more commonplace within the industry to meet specifications for the classification of sweet crude oil. The introduction of new crudes brings new challenges, like higher concentrations of metals known to rapidly deactivate process catalysts in the catalytic cracker and hydrotreaters, and cause pump and exchanger fouling, and off-specification coke.

Petra MAX is powered by HDXRF, utilizing XOS patented doubly curved crystal optics coupled with a high-performance silicon drift detector and an intense monochromatic excitation beam. This industry-leading technology reduces background noise and increases signal-to-noise output, enabling low detection limits and high precision without the need for consumable helium gas, a vacuum pump, or extensive sample preparation.