Latest in In-Process Measurement Exhibited at Wire SE Asia 2017vvvv

The Beta LaserMike product group from NDC Technologies will be exhibiting the latest gauging and control system solutions for cable extrusion lines at the upcoming Wire Southeast Asia exhibition in Bangkok, Thailand (Booth H35).

We’ll be demonstrating a live cable extrusion line measurement and control system with Beta LaserMike gauges in place measuring diameter & ovality, wall thickness and concentricity, product faults (lump & neckdowns), length & speed and other dimensional properties. We want to show that by implementing highly accurate gauging along the critical points in the cable extrusion process, manufacturers can significantly improve product quality, increase productivity and realize manufacturing savings to successfully grow their business. Jay Luis, Global Marketing Communications Manager at NDC Technologies.

Featured precision measurement products on display include the:

Latest InControl™ process visualization and control system – easy to set up, simple to configure and effortless to use, InControl gives cable makers precise and efficient control of production processes to drive quality manufacturing. Optional OPC UA server module offers flexible, central control.

Pro gauge -- the industry’s leading non-contact length and speed gauge with +/-0.03% accuracy (the highest in the industry) and expanded connectivity consistent with Industry 4.0. Over 8,000 gauges installed worldwide. New UltraScan Pro – the latest wall thickness and concentricity gauge that also meets Industry 4.0 connectivity and includes an expanded feature set such as faster processing and measurement capabilities, high-speed tolerance checking, multi-layer measurements, enhanced connectivity via web server and other advances.

Latest AccuScan 6000 Series gauge – the industry’s only 4-axis, laser-scanning diameter gauge with the highest ovality and flaw-detection accuracy, and fastest scan rate.

A range of other measurement solutions from the Beta LaserMike product portfolio will also be on display.

