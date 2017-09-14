Edwards Vacuum Receives Lam Research’s 2017 Supplier Excellence Award

Edwards Vacuum has been recognized with a 2017 Supplier Excellence Award from Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX), a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The awards, presented annually, acknowledge outstanding performance, strategic services, and critical collaboration.

We are very proud to be receiving the Lam Research Supplier Excellence Award again this year and are excited to continue our strong partnership with Lam Research into the future. This award celebrates the benefits of collaboration and technological innovation on behalf of both companies. Scott Balaguer, Vice President, BLM North America Semiconductor Division, Edwards Vacuum

The Lam Research Supplier Excellence Awards were announced on September 12 at the company’s 2017 Supplier Day event, during which Lam Research focuses on enhancing collaboration and renewing opportunities for mutual success with its customers and suppliers. Executives from suppliers around the world attended the event, and Edwards Vacuum was among the companies seven honored for its achievements.