Edwards Vacuum Receives Lam Research’s 2017 Supplier Excellence Award

Edwards Vacuum has been recognized with a 2017 Supplier Excellence Award from Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX), a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The awards, presented annually, acknowledge outstanding performance, strategic services, and critical collaboration.

We are very proud to be receiving the Lam Research Supplier Excellence Award again this year and are excited to continue our strong partnership with Lam Research into the future. This award celebrates the benefits of collaboration and technological innovation on behalf of both companies.

Scott Balaguer, Vice President, BLM North America Semiconductor Division, Edwards Vacuum

The Lam Research Supplier Excellence Awards were announced on September 12 at the company’s 2017 Supplier Day event, during which Lam Research focuses on enhancing collaboration and renewing opportunities for mutual success with its customers and suppliers. Executives from suppliers around the world attended the event, and Edwards Vacuum was among the companies seven honored for its achievements.

In the dynamic semiconductor equipment industry, high-quality suppliers are a competitive differentiator for Lam Research. Edwards Vacuum plays a critical role in our ability to deliver industry-leading products and services to our customers, and we applaud their outstanding performance. We are pleased to present Edwards Vacuum with a Lam Research Supplier Excellence Award for 2017 and look forward to continuing this successful, strategic relationship.

Tim Archer, Chief Operating Officer, Lam Research

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Testing Medical Device Connections In-Line with ISO 80369

Elayne Gordonov, Market Manager - Global Bio Market at Instron, talks to AZoM about physical testing requirements of syringes, Luer connections, and needle-based injection systems in-line with ISO 80369 standards for testing medical device connections used in different clinical applications.

Testing Medical Device Connections In-Line with ISO 80369

The Evolution of Plasma Treatment

As devices become smaller, the requirement for reliable connections becomes more important. Plasma treatment is used to improve and enhance reliability.

The Evolution of Plasma Treatment
Temperature Control System – A85

Temperature Control System – A85

The PRESTO A85 and W85 models from JULABO have the ability to cover a very extensive range of temperatures making them suitable for tough temperature-control operations in mini-plants, reactors and materials testing.

From JULABO GMBH
Nadcap AMS2750E

Nadcap AMS2750E

The Nadcap program, developed by the Performance Review Institute, is designed to give an accreditation and quality assurance framework for a defined range of ‘special processes and products’ that are used within the Defense and Aerospace sectors.

From Carbolite Gero Ltd.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »