A-TEEM Combines Absorbance and Transmission with EEMs

HORIBA Scientific, a global leader in Fluorescence solutions, is pleased to announce that it has patented a new technique for molecular fingerprinting.

A-TEEM™ (Absorbance and Transmission Excitation Emission Matrix) simultaneously measures absorbance and fluorescence transmission. A-TEEM fingerprints molecules with high specificity and ultrahigh-sensitivity enabling researches to identify, quantify and understand dynamics of fluorescing and absorbing molecular states, and mixtures.

A-TEEM is included on HORIBA’s Aqualog, a compact, benchtop spectrometer for CDOM. Aqualog is the only instrument to simultaneously measure both absorbance spectra and fluorescence Excitation-Emission Matrices, and these EEMs are acquired up to a 100 times faster than with other instruments.

The A-TEEM acquisition and analysis timeframe takes place in seconds to minutes, thus effectively competing with other techniques and procedures that may take hours to weeks. In many cases, A-TEEM has already proven to be more effective in protein, vaccine, wine and water research, quality and process applications than HPLC and vibrational spectroscopy. Adam Gilmore, Fluorescence Product Manager, HORIBA Scientific

To help launch and explain A-TEEM, HORIBA is sponsoring a webinar entitled, “A-TEEM™ Molecular Fingerprinting: A New and Novel Spectroscopy Technique” on Thursday, October 26th, at 10:00 AM PDT/1:00 PM EDT. This webinar is targeted at biomedical and pharmaceutical laboratory researchers, industrial food, wine and water quality laboratory managers, and educators and students. To register for the free webinar, please go to: “A-TEEM™ Molecular Fingerprinting: A New and Novel Spectroscopy Technique.”