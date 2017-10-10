Toughened, Two Component Epoxy Features Enhanced Dimensional Stability and a Long Working Life

Image Credits: Master Bond

Developed for potting, sealing, encapsulation and casting applications, Master Bond EP110F8-5 is dimensionally stable and has low shrinkage upon cure. This system features superior electrical insulation properties including a volume resistivity exceeding 1015 ohm-cm, a dielectric constant of 2.91 at 1 KHz and a dissipation factor of 0.009 at 1KHz. “EP110F8-5 is an easy to use, heat curing epoxy that is ideal for applications where dimensional stability, electrical insulation properties and thermal cycling resistance are required,” said Rohit Ramnath, senior product engineer.

This two component epoxy has a very forgiving one to two mix ratio by weight with a moderate mixed viscosity of 7,000-11,000 cps and good flow properties. It requires an elevated temperature cure at 250-300°F in 4-6 hours. EP110F8-5 has a very long pot life of 2-3 days at room temperature.

EP110F8-5 is a rigid system with a Shore D hardness of 70-80, but also maintains excellent toughness and offers an elongation of 40-60%. Its toughness imparts an ability to withstand thermal cycling as well as impact and vibration. In fact, it passes 10 thermal shock cycles of -55°C to +125°C. With a compressive strength of 18,000-20,000 psi, EP110F8-5 adheres well to a wide variety of substrates, including metals, composites, glass and many plastics. It resists exposure to water, oils and fuels.

It is serviceable over the wide temperature range of -100°F to +300°F [-73°C to +149°C]. Part A of EP110F8-5 is tan in color and Part B is brown. This system is available for use in ½ pint, pint, quart, gallon and 5 gallon container kits.

Master Bond EP110F8-5 is a two part epoxy system for potting, sealing, encapsulation and casting applications with convenient handling, reliable electrical insulation properties and dimensional stability.