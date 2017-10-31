TA Instruments Announces Upcoming Adhesives Webinar

Image Credits: shutterstock.com/g/maxxigo

TA Instruments is hosting a webinar event focusing on characterizing adhesives through rheological measurements. Strategies for Rheological Evaluation of Adhesives will have two live broadcasts, on Wednesday, November 8th and Thursday, November 9th, 2017.

Adhesives are one of the most widely used materials, thus it is important for manufacturers to have a quantitative understanding of their physical properties. Knowing the adhesiveness, cohesiveness, tack, and peel performance of a material is particularly helpful for quality control and for guiding formulators. This webinar will discuss strategies for comprehensive analysis on various kinds of adhesive materials using rotational rheometers. Topics will include flow viscosity testing, tack and peel testing, dynamic temperature ramps, and frequency sweep testing for evaluating adhesive performance, as well as creep testing for monitoring adhesive cold flow. A Time-Temperature Superposition (TTS) and rheology interconversion techniques will also be covered for predicting the viscoelastic behavior over several decades of time.

The same team who developed our popular Practical Series Webinars are behind this standalone event, and we are confident users of all experience levels and across multiple industries will benefit from attending. Terry Kelly, President of TA Instruments.

All rheology users are invited to attend this free event, and are encouraged to attend either of the live broadcasts to get the most out of the webinar. As with all TA webinars, the live events will conclude with an interactive Q&A session. Registration information for both webinar broadcast times can be found at www.tainstruments.com.