Posted in | Adhesives and Sealants

TA Instruments Announces Upcoming Adhesives Webinar

Image Credits: shutterstock.com/g/maxxigo

TA Instruments is hosting a webinar event focusing on characterizing adhesives through rheological measurements. Strategies for Rheological Evaluation of Adhesives will have two live broadcasts, on Wednesday, November 8th and Thursday, November 9th, 2017.

Adhesives are one of the most widely used materials, thus it is important for manufacturers to have a quantitative understanding of their physical properties. Knowing the adhesiveness, cohesiveness, tack, and peel performance of a material is particularly helpful for quality control and for guiding formulators. This webinar will discuss strategies for comprehensive analysis on various kinds of adhesive materials using rotational rheometers. Topics will include flow viscosity testing, tack and peel testing, dynamic temperature ramps, and frequency sweep testing for evaluating adhesive performance, as well as creep testing for monitoring adhesive cold flow. A Time-Temperature Superposition (TTS) and rheology interconversion techniques will also be covered for predicting the viscoelastic behavior over several decades of time.

The same team who developed our popular Practical Series Webinars are behind this standalone event, and we are confident users of all experience levels and across multiple industries will benefit from attending.

Terry Kelly, President of TA Instruments.

All rheology users are invited to attend this free event, and are encouraged to attend either of the live broadcasts to get the most out of the webinar. As with all TA webinars, the live events will conclude with an interactive Q&A session. Registration information for both webinar broadcast times can be found at www.tainstruments.com.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Cooling Generators with Hydrogen

In this interview, Thomas Skoczylas, Territory Sales Manager from Proton OnSite talks to AZoM about cooling generators with hydrogen.

Cooling Generators with Hydrogen

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Optical Metrology has found increased demands for difficult environments and increased data storing capabilities. AZoM spoke Dr. Peter de Groot, of ZYGO, about his thoughts and expertise surrounding the subject and how he feels ZYGO will lead the industry moving forward.

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact

Fungilab’s main focus since its establishment has been to research, develop and manufacture the most advanced viscometers in order to offer our clients the highest and most accurate performance in the viscosity measurement. In this interview, AZoM speaks to Fungilab CEO, Ernest Buira.

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact
Grease for Vacuums - PFPE

Grease for Vacuums - PFPE

A new addition has been made to the Apiezon range of high vacuum greases. PFPE 501 has the same quality and reliability synonymous with the Apiezon brand.

From APIEZON
EPO-TEK® 301-2

EPO-TEK® 301-2

The EPO-TEK 301-2 is a two component medical, optical and semiconductor grade epoxy resin with long pot-life, good handling characteristics and low viscosity.

From Epoxy Technology, Inc.

More Content from TA Instruments

See all content from TA Instruments