Lambient Technologies Introduce New LT-4123 Liquid Dielectric Test CellTM

Lambient Technologies LLC, the leader in analytical solutions for the curing of advanced polymer materials, announces the launch of the LT-4123 Liquid Dielectric Test Cell. The LT-4123 Dielectric Test Cell is designed for testing the quality of materials such as the insulating oils used in transformers and the resins used in the manufacture of thermosets.

Image Credits: Lambient Technologies

With the LT-4123 Liquid Dielectric Test Cell, users can measure the AC loss characteristics and permittivity of liquids. The data gleaned from these measurements are used to set quality benchmarks for fluids during testing and manufacturing. The LT-4123 Liquid Dielectric Test Cell may be used with either Lambient Technologies’ LT-451 Dielectric Cure Monitor or with generic LCR meters.