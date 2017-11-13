M&I Materials Expands into Africa

M&I Materials has expanded its global reach by opening an office in South Africa and securing a manufacturing agreement with ISEGEN to meet increased African demand for its MIDEL product range of ester transformer fluids.

This investment demonstrates our commitment to this exciting region. From this new base, we are able to provide product and support across sub-Saharan Africa, complementing our geographic coverage across Europe, Middle East, AsiaPac and The Americas. Giles Salt, CEO of M&I Materials

The new South African business will initially supply M&I Material’s MIDEL products - the leading range of fire safe, environmentally friendly fluids for insulating and cooling electrical transformers. The natural ester range of MIDEL products are made from rape seed and soya.

Barry Menzies, Global Managing Director of MIDEL noted, “ISEGEN is a first class manufacturer and in partnership with them we have set in place a road map for manufacturing in South Africa. This not only provides a local supply chain for our customers but brings the added benefit that by using a local manufacturer and locally sourced materials, there will be real benefits for the South African economy.”

Victor Khuboni, MIDEL’s Business Development Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa based in Johannesburg added, “As a South African, this is a proud and exciting day. With this development we will be able to deliver the initiatives driven by the region’s leading electricity utilities for the adoption of MIDEL ester fluids.”

We are delighted to partner with M&I Materials and to be part of the expanding MIDEL global community. I am excited by the significant growth potential and look forward to contributing to the expansion of natural ester fluids in Africa. Grant Fowlds, Managing Director of ISEGEN

The MIDEL team will be exhibiting at the CIGRE Southern Africa Conference in Cape Town, 14-17 November 2017.