Hundreds of Michelman Volunteers Participate in Company’s Commitment2Community Day

Michelman recently held Commitment2Communty Day, the company’s 6th annual global day of service when hundreds of employees around the globe left their offices, labs and email behind to volunteer their time at a wide variety of locations. Dedicated Michelman associates were seen in the USA, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, China, Japan, Singapore and India, giving back to their local communities.

In the USA, volunteer associates spent the day volunteering through a number of United Way affiliated organizations including the Free Store Food Bank, People Working Cooperatively and Easter Seals. At Norwood Elementary School, a spirited group of Michelman volunteers built three picnic tables, and then painted the tables and a picnic shelter in red and blue, the school’s colors.

In Europe, Michelman volunteers were spotted painting walls at Institut Sainte-Marie d’Arlon, a primary and secondary school, and painting walls and doing general maintenance at a second elementary school, Ecole fondamentale libra “La Petit Cigale”. A Michelman group in Luxembourg put in 100 man-hours of administrative and maintenance work at Ein Haerz fir Kriibskrank Kanner, an association that supports families battling cancer. The labor savings the association realized through the volunteer efforts will be spend on the needs of children struck by cancer, and their families.

In Asia, Michelman’s newly established Japan team visited Minato City Hall, and made a monetary donation that will help needy children in the area. Michelman China, collaborating with Jian Ai Charity, went to Hua Mu Nursing Home and facilitated a series of activities for the residents. Michelman donated an electric massage machine as well as developmental games to the nursing home. A group from Michelman India spent the day at the Salaam Baalak Trust, which provides street children with the opportunity to experience the joys of childhood through its various centers across Mumbai. In India, a group of Michelman volunteers went to Pulau Ubin to do a day’s worth of weeding and gardening.