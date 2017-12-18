CHARON particle inlet for PTR-TOFMS wins 2017 innovation award

The concept of one single instrument for direct monitoring of gas-phase and particulate organics is recognized as one of the most outstanding innovations in 2017 by “The Analytical Scientist”.

IONICON Analytik, the Austrian based leading manufacturer of real-time trace gas analyzers and time-of-flight mass spectrometers, is now honored by “The Analytical Scientist” magazine’s expert jury for the new CHARON-PTR-TOFMS only a few weeks after the product launch. CHARON, the revolutionary new inlet for IONICON PTR-TOFMS series instruments enables measuring aerosols directly with the most versatile, reliable and proven technology for VOC analysis available on the market: PTR-MS.

What to expect from CHARON

The new CHemical Analysis of aeRosol ON-line (CHARON) particle inlet coupled to IONICON PTRTOFMS instruments quantitatively analyzes organic sub-µm particulate matter as well as particulate ammonium and nitrate at single digit ng/m³ mass concentration levels in real-time.

CHARON in combination with the IONICON PTR-MS technology detects the most abundant range of atmospheric organic carbon, compared to other analyzers or inlet systems on the market. IONICON customers can upgrade their real-time analytical instrument to monitor gas-phase organics and particulate intermediate, semi and low volatile organic compounds (IVOCs, SVOCs and LVOCs, respectively) in < ng/m³ concentrations, with a single IONICON CHARON-PTR-TOFMS analyzer.

Unlike other options on the market CHARON is a direct inlet system that doesn’t sacrifice one of the main benefits of PTR-MS instruments: the real-time monitoring capabilities. With its high temporal resolution and the high degree of conserved chemical composition information, CHARON PTRTOFMS is thus the perfect analytical technique to identify and quantitatively follow atmospheric particulate tracer compounds like e.g. levoglucosan and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. Oneminute resolved data of hundreds of identified chemical compositions boost the quality of source apportionment to an unseen level.

CHARON is best combined with the new PTR-TOF 6000 X2 for an ultimate performance experience, high mass resolving power and utmost detection sensitivity.

