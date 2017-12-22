Titan Reports Supply of 600,000 Flowmeters to Beer Industry

Titan Enterprises reports on its long-standing working relationship with Vianet (formerly Brulines) for the development and supply of beer flowmeters. Over the last 20 years - Titan Enterprises has delivered over 600,000 of these flow measurement devices in various guises.

iDraught intelligent flowmeter


This close working relationship started when Brulines were developing a telemetry product to provide pub chain owners with data on their bar activity via an electronic point of sale (EPOS) system. After trialling several flowmeters, Brulines sought a solution to resolve flowmeter bearing lifespan problems and the unreliability of the optical detection method.  Titan Enterprises proposed an adapted version of its 800-series turbine flowmeter as the design included durable sapphire bearings proven reliable for many thousand hours operation, and a Hall effect detector which was not subject to problems with discolouration inside the pipe. To ensure the flowmeter was ‘fit for purpose’, Titan additionally adapted the cable type as well as the body and increased the cable length to 10 metres. These adaptions enabled Brulines installations to be maintained in beer cellars with differing wire runs to the control panel without any junction boxes.


Following the widespread reliability and success of the original product, Vianet subsequently turned again to Titan Enterprises to develop an “intelligent” flowmeter (IFM) for their

enhanced iDraught retail product. The specification for this IFM required that it should additionally measure temperature as well as determining the type of fluid in the line to detect line cleaning cycles which are essential for the dispense of a good pint.  After development, trialling and testing, this new IFM was introduced and supplied to Vianet at the rate of up to 3500 units a week. Since this first IFM introduction, close collaboration between the 2 parties has resulted in 5 iterations of the product with revised features as end user requirements have evolved.

Mark Fewster, product manager at Vianet commented “Titan’s supply chain has always delivered to our quality and timescale needs”.


For further information on the 800-series turbine flowmeter please click here or contact Titan Enterprises on +44-1935-812790 / [email protected]  to discuss a potential OEM development project.

