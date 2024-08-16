Titan Enterprises Releases New Display Model of its Popular  Pulsite® Link Flow Instrument

Titan Enterprises’ popular Pulsite® Link pulse and analog converter, a successful addition to Titan’s line of liquid flow measuring instruments, is now available with the useful additional design feature of an LCD display.

Pulsite Link Display. Image Credit: Titan Enterprises

Based on customer demand, developing a display model of the Pulsite® Link will enable local indication of flow rate and total or both, from the installed pulse flowmeter. A local and remote reset for the totaliser is also featured with the display option, along with full PC integration via the USB and Titan’s interface software. However, incorporating the display was not without its challenges from an R&D perspective!

Neil Hannay, Senior Development Engineer with Titan Enterprises, says: “Fitting the display and the required electronics into such a small space without redesigning the whole unit certainly presented a challenge.”

“Working closely with our PCB manufacturer, this issue was overcome by the ingenuity of design involving specialist mounting,” Neil continues. “The single PCB was remodelled into a compact design that was mounted onto the display within the unit’s restricted dimensions.”

The Pulsite® Link helps users convert common pulse output flow metres, such as Titan's precision turbine flowmeters and positive displacement flowmeters, to scaled and linearised analog and NPN/PNP outputs. With over a hundred units sold since it was first launched, it is ideal for general industrial use.

The opportunity to incorporate a few bug fixes into Titan’s proprietary Interface Software have also been made alongside the product development. The interface software that supports The Pulsite® Link, as well as the Atrato® and Metraflow® ultrasonic flowmeters, allows the user to configure and test the system via USB and a computer. The USB stick supplied with the Pulsite® Link can be inserted into the unit without needing to disassemble it, allowing for real-time monitoring and data-logging via a Windows PC.

The Pulsite® Link is an ideal instrument to connect to customer devices for increased accuracy on mechanical flow devices, data monitoring, test rigs and control systems.