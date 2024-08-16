Posted in | News | Design and Innovation | New Product

Titan Enterprises Releases New Display Model of its Popular  Pulsite® Link Flow Instrument

Titan Enterprises’ popular Pulsite® Link pulse and analog converter, a successful addition to Titan’s line of liquid flow measuring instruments, is now available with the useful additional design feature of an LCD display.

Pulsite Link Display. Image Credit: Titan Enterprises

Related Stories

Based on customer demand, developing a display model of the Pulsite® Link will enable local indication of flow rate and total or both, from the installed pulse flowmeter. A local and remote reset for the totaliser is also featured with the display option, along with full PC integration via the USB and Titan’s interface software. However, incorporating the display was not without its challenges from an R&D perspective!

Neil Hannay, Senior Development Engineer with Titan Enterprises, says: “Fitting the display and the required electronics into such a small space without redesigning the whole unit certainly presented a challenge.”

“Working closely with our PCB manufacturer, this issue was overcome by the ingenuity of design involving specialist mounting,” Neil continues. “The single PCB was remodelled into a compact design that was mounted onto the display within the unit’s restricted dimensions.”

The Pulsite® Link helps users convert common pulse output flow metres, such as Titan's precision turbine flowmeters and positive displacement flowmeters, to scaled and linearised analog and NPN/PNP outputs. With over a hundred units sold since it was first launched, it is ideal for general industrial use.

The opportunity to incorporate a few bug fixes into Titan’s proprietary Interface Software have also been made alongside the product development. The interface software that supports The Pulsite® Link, as well as the Atrato® and Metraflow® ultrasonic flowmeters, allows the user to configure and test the system via USB and a computer. The USB stick supplied with the Pulsite® Link can be inserted into the unit without needing to disassemble it, allowing for real-time monitoring and data-logging via a Windows PC.

The Pulsite® Link is an ideal instrument to connect to customer devices for increased accuracy on mechanical flow devices, data monitoring, test rigs and control systems.

Source:

Titan Enterprises

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. (2024, August 16). Titan Enterprises Releases New Display Model of its Popular  Pulsite® Link Flow Instrument. AZoM. Retrieved on August 16, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63503.

  • MLA

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. "Titan Enterprises Releases New Display Model of its Popular  Pulsite® Link Flow Instrument". AZoM. 16 August 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63503>.

  • Chicago

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. "Titan Enterprises Releases New Display Model of its Popular  Pulsite® Link Flow Instrument". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63503. (accessed August 16, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Titan Enterprises Ltd.. 2024. Titan Enterprises Releases New Display Model of its Popular  Pulsite® Link Flow Instrument. AZoM, viewed 16 August 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63503.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback