HORIBA SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCES NEW ‘DUETTA’ FLUORESCENCE AND ABSORBANCE SPECTROMETER

HORIBA Scientific, global leader in fluorescence instrumentation and solutions, is proud to introduce a revolutionary new fluorescence/UV-Vis spectrometer that has been designed to address a new market for HORIBA, the so called mid-market, with a lower price point analytical fluorometer.

The Duetta™ two-in-one system eliminates the need for multiple scanning instruments. In addition to traditional fluorescence and absorbance spectroscopy modalities, the new system features simultaneous Absorbance-Transmittance Fluorescence Excitation Emission Matrices (A-TEEM) providing better molecular fingerprinting and extended dynamic range due to automatic inner filter effect corrections.

Its ultrafast CCD acquires an entire fluorescence spectrum in the blink of an eye. With an effective scan speed of 510,000 nm/min, Duetta can acquire an entire three dimensional Excitation Emission Matrix (EEM) in less than a second, significantly faster than a scanning, PMT based, bench-top spectrofluorometer.

With a standard fluorescence emission wavelength range of 250 to 1100 nm, Duetta also offers extended NIR fluorescence detection well beyond that of conventional PMT-based fluorometers.

Duetta features EzSpec, a new software interface from HORIBA Scientific with touchscreen utility, simplified use and a selection of Apps for routine analysis.

“Duetta is a revolutionary spectrofluorometer that represents the new future of analytical bench-top fluorescence instrumentation providing faster, better and more informative results. It adds absorbance to simultaneously collect another molecular parameter (color), and then uses absorbance to enhance the usable concentration range of fluorescence measurements significantly beyond that of traditional scanning fluorometers,” says Cary Davies, Global Product Line Manager for the Fluorescence Division of HORIBA Scientific.

“For fingerprinting applications, Duetta’s real-time inner filter effect correction provides better precision for true component analysis derived from multivariate analysis of excitation emission matrices (EEMs). We call this simultaneous Absorbance-Transmission EEM technique, A-TEEM Molecular Fingerprinting. Combined with its ultra-fast CCD speed and best-in-class fluorescence sensitivity, the Duetta Fluorescence and Absorbance Spectrometer truly represents the future of fluorescence.”

For more information on Duetta, please go to: www.horiba.com/duetta