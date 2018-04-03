Routine Elemental Determination with the GDS900

LECO is pleased to introduce the GDS900 Glow Discharge Atomic Emission Spectrometer. The GDS900 brings state-of-the-art technology designed specifically for routine bulk elemental determination in most conductive solid metal matrices. The GDS900 features improved performance, stability, accuracy, and precision in steel, iron (including as-cast), aluminum, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, tungsten, and titanium. Low melting alloys, resulfurized steel, powder metals, and other historically difficult-to-analyze materials can be analyzed in a production environment. The GDS900 is a versatile solution in that sample types include bulk, sheet, wire, pressed, sectioned, and mounted samples, and various sample holders are available to meet non-standard sample forms.

The GDS900 is a valuable resource for any laboratory needing precise and productive elemental determination. Advantages include simple, linear calibrations due to a controlled excitation that occurs away from the surface, and the choice of 4 mm and 2 mm anodes to optimize spot size. The inherent sensitivity, dynamic range, and linearity of CCD detectors coupled with the GD source ensures stability, flexibility, and performance for all bulk elemental applications with full wavelength coverage from 160 nm to 460 nm. Automatic source cleaning between samples saves time, and minimizes matrix effects for increased precision. The GDS900 also introduces LECO’s innovative Cornerstone® brand software and a touch-screen interface, for increased usability, simplified reporting, and streamlined analysis times.

The GDS900 is available in several model configurations, so users can choose the model that best fits their application, including a nitrogen purge recirculation option.