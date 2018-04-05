HORIBA Scientific is Pleased to Organize the 1st Surface Fest on the 13 & 14 June

Image Credits: anyaivanova/shutterstock.com

HORIBA scientific is pleased to organize the 1st Surface Fest on the 13 & 14 June at Palais des congrès Bordeaux- France during the conference SVTM 2018.

This international conference aims to gather researchers and end-users interested in Glow Discharge Spectrometry and Spectroscopic Ellipsometry for surface characterization.

The first day will highlight materials challenges for emerging applications. The two sessions of the second day will permit to share experiences for both GDOES and Ellipsometry.

Have a look at already confirmed talks and speakers;

Pre-Program

There is room for your talk, please send us your abstract at [email protected]

The Surface Fest is a unique opportunity to initiate valuable collaborations and hold discussions on surface characterization.

Register Now!

When

Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 9:00 AM CEST -to- Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 5:00 PM CEST

Where

Palais des Congrès in Bordeaux, France
Avenue Jean Gabriel Domergue
Bordeaux 33 300
France

See you in Bordeaux !

