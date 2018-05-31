Precision Ceramic and Glass Microcomponents

Goodfellow is pleased to supply a wide variety of ceramic and glass microcomponents, both standard items and items precision-machined to customer specifications.

Ceramic and glass microcomponents

Examples include:

Ultra-thin glass microsheet (from 0.030mm thickness) for use as transparent substrates and electrical insulators

Precision spheres (from 0.127mm diameter) for use as precision spacers and optical components

Micro optics such as prisms (from 0.5mm), lenses (from 1mm diameter) and windows (from 0.5mm diameter)

Injection-moulded ceramic microcomponents for surgical equipment and fibre optic applications

Polished sapphire bearings and sub mm bore nozzles

Single and multi-bore capillary tubing with sub mm diameters and 20 micron tolerances

Other items are available upon request.

For more information about ceramic and glass microcomponents from Goodfellow, contact a Goodfellow technical expert on 0800 151 3115 (UK) or +44 (0) 1480 424 800, email [email protected], or click here.