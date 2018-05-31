Precision Ceramic and Glass Microcomponents

Posted in | Ceramic Materials

Goodfellow is pleased to supply a wide variety of ceramic and glass microcomponents, both standard items and items precision-machined to customer specifications.

Ceramic and glass microcomponents

Examples include:

  • Ultra-thin glass microsheet (from 0.030mm thickness) for use as transparent substrates and electrical insulators
  • Precision spheres (from 0.127mm diameter) for use as precision spacers and optical components
  • Micro optics such as prisms (from 0.5mm), lenses (from 1mm diameter) and windows (from 0.5mm diameter)
  • Injection-moulded ceramic microcomponents for surgical equipment and fibre optic applications
  • Polished sapphire bearings and sub mm bore nozzles
  • Single and multi-bore capillary tubing with sub mm diameters and 20 micron tolerances

Other items are available upon request.

