The New Empyrean - A Revolution in the World of X-ray Diffraction

This year’s European Powder Diffraction Conference (EPDIC16) is the stage for Malvern Panalytical’s new Empyrean platform – an instrument that redefines the concept of multipurpose X-ray diffraction.

Empyrean

Users who want to maximize the utilization of their diffractometer or minimize time spent for training or wasted on faulty measurements will profit from this third generation of Malvern Panalytical’s renowned system.

The new Empyrean is the first fully automated multipurpose X-ray diffractometer, allowing a wide variety of measurements without manual intervention. The newly developed MultiCore Optics, featuring iCore and dCore, are taking over and ensure easy automatic switching between configurations. There is no need for the instrument to pause during nights or weekends, waiting for an operator to switch optics. Instead, preprogrammed batches of samples can be measured without intervention.

The easy access to measuring routines considerably reduces the time needed for training of students or operators and reduces chances for errors even at more advanced applications. Expert users, however, will still be able to perform specialized advanced measurements by employing specific optics, which can be fine-tuned to obtain the best possible data. Malvern Panalytical’s proprietary renowned pre-aligned fast interchangeable X-ray modules (PreFIX) allow an easy exchange of those optics without the need for re-alignment. As an additional benefit, all optics are now automatically recognized by the system, simplifying the exchange and eliminating errors due to wrong reporting of measurement conditions.

The simplicity and accessibility delivered by the MultiCore Optics on our new Empyrean could increase utilization of diffractometers in the lab by around 35% and they help even unexperienced users to achieve good X-ray diffraction data. Anyone who thought that X-ray diffraction would only be for the experienced researcher can now perform advanced experiments with less chance for errors. Fabio Masiello, Malvern Panalytical Product Manager Empyrean

Fabio will demonstrate the revolutionary features of the new Empyrean at EPDIC and answer the audience’s questions.

Visit http://www.malvernpanalytical.com/Empyrean for more information.