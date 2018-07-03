Cutting Power XL for High Sample Throughput

With the new SM 400 XL RETSCH have enhanced their cutting mill portfolio by a model for specific requirements. This mill is suitable for primary cutting of large sample pieces measuring up to 170 x 220 mm, but can also achieve the required final fineness in one step, depending on the application. The grinding chamber volume of 7.5 l and the large surface of the bottom sieves (240 x 240 mm) allow for complete homogenization even of large sample volumes in one working run. Hence, the sample throughput is considerably higher than that of smaller models.

Thanks to the optional cyclone-suction combination, the SM 400 XL is also suitable for grinding heat-sensitive materials. This tool not only improves material discharge but also provides a cooling effect thanks to the air jet.

The fold-back hopper and removable bottom sieves ensure quick and easy cleaning of the mill.

In addition to the SM 400 XL RETSCH offer three cutting mill types for different requirements: from the budget-priced basic model and universally suitable standard model to the heavy-duty mill with RES technology.

Product video on www.retsch.com/sm400xl

Benefits SM 400 XL

For feed sizes up to 170 mm x 220 mm

Powerful size reduction also of heterogeneous materials

Quick and easy cleaning thanks to fold-back hopper and smooth surfaces

Suitable for temperature-sensitive samples

Finale fineness defined by bottom sieves with apertures from 1 - 20 mm

Retsch is the leading solution provider for neutral-to-analysis sample preparation and characterization of solids. On the basis of more than 100 years of experience RETSCH develops innovative size reduction and sieving equipment which is characterized by excellent performance, operating convenience, safety and a long lifetime.