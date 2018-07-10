TA Instruments names Dr. Rossana Pasquino as a “Distinguished Young Rheologist”

TA Instruments is pleased to announce the latest recipient of the Distinguished Young Rheologist award: Dr. Rossana Pasquino, Associate Professor at the University of Naples Fredrico II.

Dr. Pasquino is recognized for her work in the rheology of complex fluids, using it as a tool to detect morphology and microscopic properties. Over the course of her career, she has been involved in various aspects of the soft matter world, with a focus on the rheological properties of viscoelastic solutions, colloids and polymers.

The Distinguished Young Rheologist Award recognizes young faculty members that show exceptional promise in the field of rheology and is designed to accelerate their research through equipment grants. Recipients are nominated by a group of the most established and respected academic researchers in the field.

Academic research into novel materials continues to expand the scope of rheological measurements into exciting new applications and market segments. Our programs like the Academic Matching Grant and Distinguished Young Rheologist awards demonstrate our strong and continued commitment to academia.

Terry Kelly, President, TA Instruments

TA Instruments congratulates Dr. Pasquino on this award and wishes her a long and successful career.

