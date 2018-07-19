RMC Boeckeler appoint Labtech as UK distributor

RMC Boeckeler, the USA based manufacturer of high precision ultramicrotomes and other specimen preparation instruments for electron microscopy, has appointed Labtech International Ltd as their new distributor in the UK and Ireland.

The PowerTome series of ultramicrotomes and cryoultramicrotomes are used by scientists throughout the world for the preparation of high quality ultra-thin sections for TEM. The new PowerTome 3D is the only ultramicrotome to include 1000um advance feed optimised for 3D reconstruction applications. RMC work closely with key electron microscopists to bring the latest technology and innovations to market. Introduced recently, the pioneering ATUMtome is a unique ultramicrotome with automated section collection specifically designed for the growing demand for array tomography.

Ian Lamswood, VP international business development at RMC Boeckeler, said “the guys at Labtech have many years’ experience of ultramicrotomy and TEM preparation and make a good partner for us as we continue to develop our product line”. Steve Cham, Labtech’s business development manager, enthuses “ we are very excited to partner with RMC and look forward to serving and supporting their growing number of UK and Ireland users”. Sussex-based Labtech has been serving UK and IE laboratories for 25 years and their electron microscopy division offers a growing range of EM preparation instruments and accessories. Steve highlights the synergy between the two companies: “RMC fits well with our EM product portfolio which includes DiATOME knives, carbon coaters, plasma cleaners and a broad range of EM accessories and consumables”.

Labtech also offer other products in the RMC range which include a TEM grid stainer, glass knife maker and high pressure freezer.

