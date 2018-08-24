Ricardo Performance Products Achieves Key Aerospace Manufacturing Certification

The high-performance manufacturing business of Ricardo has secured certification to the latest ‘Issue D’ revision of AS9100 (BS EN 9100), the single common quality management standard for the aerospace industry, used and supported by the world’s leading aerospace companies and their supply chains.

With more than 70 advanced CNC machines capable of manufacturing small to medium prismatic parts, gears and rotating components/shafts using multi-axis gear cutting and grinding equipment, Ricardo Performance Products is capable of manufacturing to the most exacting of requirements. In addition to its machining operations, the company’s Leamington Spa manufacturing facility includes a comprehensive inspection department that includes multiple co-ordinate measurement machines, a broad range of non-destructive testing methods and highly accurate surface finish/profiling equipment as well as gear graphing equipment. While best known for its work with competitive motorsport teams and luxury sports car manufacturers, Ricardo Performance Products also works with a number of aerospace customers in delivering high-precision machined and assembled components.

Already certified to AS 9100 Issue C since 2014, Ricardo Performance Products has now successfully achieved AS9100 Issue D certification, which includes additional requirements for Product Safety, Human Factors, Counterfeit Parts and Organizational Knowledge.

“We are pleased to have achieved AS9100 Issue D certification,” commented Ricardo Performance Products MD Mark Barge. “This award demonstrates to our present – and prospective – customers in the aerospace sector that we are entirely capable of delivering products that meet with the exacting quality standards required of the international aerospace industries. While aerospace may represent a comparatively modest part of our business at present, our focus on quality is universal – and is aimed at delivering the latest in advanced performance manufacturing technology while meeting the specific quality standards that apply to each industry, customer and application.”

