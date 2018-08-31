EpiGaN Showcases GaN Epiwafer Solutions for 5G

EpiGaN, a leading European supplier of GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology solutions for power switching, RF (radio frequency) and sensor applications, will exhibit and highlight its latest GaN epiwafer developments tailored to 5G applications at the Semicon Taiwan show in Taipeh (Sept 5-7), and at the European Microwave Week in Madrid/Spain (EuMW, Sept 23-28).

EpiGaN, headquartered in Hasselt/Belgium, is a global supplier of GaN-on-Si and GaN-on-SiC product solutions for next-generation semiconductor technology devices. GaN enables smaller, lighter and higher-performance systems with added functionality for power conversion and sensor applications. Furthermore, GaN is being readied to enable key features of new-standard 5G cellular wireless networks. These future communication systems require exceptionally high-speed connections for multimedia streaming, virtual reality, M2M, or autonomous driving.

EpiGaN has taken up the 5G challenge and released large-diameter versions of its HVRF (High Voltage Radio Frequency) GaN-on-Si, as well as GaN-on-SiC wafer product families. Customers can choose from various optimized top structures to best serve their specific RF device needs - AlGaN, AlN or InAlN barriers combined with GaN or in-situ SiN caps – on Si substrates up to 200mm, and SiC up to 150mm diameter. EpiGaN's HVRF products enable excellent dynamic behavior, highest power densities at mmW frequencies and lowest RF losses (<0.8dB/mm up to 110GHz).

For ultimate RF performance in the 30- and 40-GHz millimeter wave bands assigned to 5G EpiGaN has developed HEMT heterostructures featuring ultra-thin AlN barrier layers in combination with an in-situ SiN capping layer. These structures allow locating the transistor’s gate very close to the densely populated channel, thus maximizing the electrostatic coupling between the two. This results in a far superior RF transistor characteristics as needed for 5G MMIC developments. HEMT structures with lattice-matched InAlN barriers exhibit sheet resistivities below 250 Ohm/sq and enable highest transistor current densities.

"We are noticing an increasing demand in the market for our RF GaN product solutions optimized for 5G systems,” says EpiGaN co-founder and CEO Dr Marianne Germain. “EpiGaN is proud to offer an exceptionally broad portfolio of RF GaN epiwafer products that enables our global customer base to develop differentiated 5G cellular network solutions with industry-leading performance.“

EpiGaN will exhibit and showcase its latest GaN epiwafer solutions for power switching, RF power and sensor applications together with its local agent APEC at the Semicon Taiwan show (booth J2554) from Sept 5-7, and at the European Microwave Show (booth 354) from Sept 23-28.

Source: https://www.epigan.com/