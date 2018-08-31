Posted in | Coatings and Thin Films | Business

Dow Performance Silicones to Speak at AMI Agricultural Film Conference on New Silicone Masterbatch for COF Reduction

Dow Performance Silicones, a global business unit of DowDuPont Specialties Products division, will give a technical presentation on a new silicone-based masterbatch at the upcoming Applied Market Information (AMI) Agricultural Film Conference, 17-19 Sept. 2018 in Madrid, Spain. This advanced, ultra-high molecular weight silicone solution reduces coefficient of friction (COF) to optimize processing and handling of low density and linear low density polyethylene (LDPE/LLDPE) agricultural film. It also maintains mechanical properties such as tear strength and tensile elongation.

The presentation, titled “Silicone Masterbatch for Agricultural Mulch Films,” will be given by Céline Chevallier, Ph.D., product development engineer for Multibase SA, DowDupont Specialty Products Division. She will speak during Session 3 on Tuesday, 18 Sept. at 15:50 Central European Time (CET). Chevallier will present test data on the dynamic and static COF and mechanical performance of blown film, the outer (skin) layer of which was treated with the new silicone masterbatch.

This novel silicone-based technology is targeted for use in agricultural mulch film, greenhouse film and silage film. Also, it is ideally suited for food and non-food packaging using the form, fill and seal (FFS) process.

Dow Performance Silicones will officially launch the new silicone-based additive at Fakuma 2018 on 16 October in Frickenhausen, Germany.

About Performance Silicones

Dow Performance Silicones, a business unit of The Dow Chemical Company, delivers a portfolio of performance-enhancing solutions to serve the diverse needs of customers and industries around the world. The business uses innovative silicon-based technology to provide solutions and ingredients to customers in commercial construction and high performance building, consumer goods, silicone elastomers, and pressure sensitive industries. As a global leader in innovation and silicone technology, we are committed to bringing new and proven solutions to the market that do more for our customers and continue to improve the lives of consumers worldwide. Visit consumer.dow.com to learn more. Dow is a subsidiary of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), a holding company comprised of Dow and DuPont with the intent to form three strong, independent, publicly traded companies in agriculture, materials science and specialty sectors.

Source: https://www.dow.com/en-us

