New Stainless Steel Rotary Latch from Southco Delivers Increased Corrosion Resistance

Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has expanded its line of rotary latches with a new medium-duty version in stainless steel, offering a more durable option for highly corrosive environments. The stainless steel R4-20 Rotary Latch provides a robust, long-lasting solution for demanding applications such as access panels and doors on Off-Highway and Marine equipment.

Stainless Steel R4-20 Rotary Latch

Southco's stainless steel R4-20 Rotary Latch features a compact, space-saving design that facilitates inside door mounting and is available in through-hole, metric and imperial mounting styles. This versatile R4-20 Rotary Latch is available with single or two-stage latching, ensuring secure latching at low closing forces. Southco's R4-20 series offers superior latch to striker mating tolerances, making it suitable for flexible panel applications with inherent misalignment concerns.

According to Global Product Manager Cynthia Bart, "The stainless steel R4-20 provides added strength and durability to our proven line of rotary latches. This compact and adaptable latch is highly resistant to corrosion, making it an ideal choice for applications performing in extreme environments."

Source: https://www.southco.com/en-us/