Posted in | News | Materials Processing

Southco Introduces a Flush-Mount E6-73 Constant Torque Hinge

Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions, and hinges/positioning technology, has developed a flush-mount version of its popular E6 constant torque hinge. The E6-73 Stainless Steel Constant Torque Hinge provides all the benefits of a torque hinge in a low-profile, corrosion-resistant package, making it an ideal solution for those who want to maximize safety, longevity, and aesthetics. It also offers high torque for heavy-duty applications while maintaining its low profile. With all these benefits combined, the E6-73 Flush-Mount Torque Hinge provides a long-lasting solution for a variety of applications.

E6-73 Flush Mount Hinge. Image Credit: Southco

Related Stories

Safety is Southco's top priority with their constant torque hinges. They ensure that panels never slam shut, even when users take their hands off them. This means fewer accidents, more convenience, and a better feel when moving a panel. Additionally, the E6-73's barrel down design reduces snag points and provides a continuous flat surface when the panel is closed.

Usually, the more complicated a design is, the more potential it has to fail. The E6-73 mitigates these concerns with a durable, corrosion-resistant stainless steel construction that protects the internal mechanism from environmental wear and tear. It also boasts a 500h+ salt spray resistance. This lets the E6-73 withstand even the harshest conditions and maintain a high cycle life.

Finally, the E6-73 Flush-Mount Torque Hinge improves the aesthetic of any device it is used in. The barrel-down design keeps the hinge flush with the surface it is used on, providing a continuous flat surface. The hinge's corrosion resistance also keeps it looking like new long into its lifespan. The torque hinge's resistance also provides a higher quality feel for any panel it is used on, regardless of that panel's weight. It guarantees smooth movement and eliminates gravity as a factor so users can access the panel in the way most convenient for them.

The E6-73 Flush-Mount Stainless Steel Constant Torque Hinge combines safety, durability, and aesthetics into a convenient, low-profile package that is easy to integrate into a wide variety of designs. Corrosion resistance extends the hinge's cycle life despite harsh conditions, and keeps it looking good throughout it. No matter the application, the E6-73 provides a solution that is built to last, and to look good while doing it.

Source:

Southco

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Southco. (2024, July 27). Southco Introduces a Flush-Mount E6-73 Constant Torque Hinge. AZoM. Retrieved on July 27, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63420.

  • MLA

    Southco. "Southco Introduces a Flush-Mount E6-73 Constant Torque Hinge". AZoM. 27 July 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63420>.

  • Chicago

    Southco. "Southco Introduces a Flush-Mount E6-73 Constant Torque Hinge". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63420. (accessed July 27, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Southco. 2024. Southco Introduces a Flush-Mount E6-73 Constant Torque Hinge. AZoM, viewed 27 July 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63420.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback