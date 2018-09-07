HORIBA Optical Spectroscopy Center Provides Larger Space, New Labs and Production Facilities

HORIBA Scientific, a global leader in Raman, fluorescence, elemental analysis, forensics, GDS, ICP, particle characterization, ellipsometry, sulfur-in-oil, water quality, SPRi and XRF instrumentation and solutions, celebrated the official opening of its new office facility in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The event was attended by HORIBA executives from around the world, including Atsushi Horiba, Chairman, and local celebrities including Senator Bob Smith, D-NJ, Piscataway Mayor, Brian Wahler, and leaders from industry and academia.

The opening ceremonies included several speeches highlighting HORIBA’s continued growth, as well as its commitment to the Garden State, and a ribbon cutting. The location, in Piscataway, New Jersey, was selected for a multitude of reasons: Proximity to major freeways, major customers in pharmaceutical, academic and technology industries including Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey, and major metropolitan areas including New York City and Philadelphia.

The new facility showed off an open-office format with bright, natural light, open communication spaces, informal work areas and numerous conference rooms for both formal and informal meetings, including global videoconferences.

Tours highlighted 132,000 square feet of office, engineering, manufacturing, laboratory and cleanroom spaces, including more than 6,400 square feet of new applications labs, designed to showcase HORIBA's extensive product line, applications training capabilities, method development, and product demonstrations.

The 4 laboratories are designed around specific sciences: Earth Science, Life Science, Materials Science and Industrial Science. Each specializes in the sample preparation, analysis and data reporting as appropriate for those techniques and their unique requirements. Each is fully equipped with core instruments from various product lines that exemplify the techniques and measurements relevant to the application space. The labs are used to perform sales demos, training, customer support, engineering validation and basic research. Training centers, adjacent to the laboratories, are available for customer training as well as service training for the global network of affiliates and distributors.

A key component of the move was to locate the OEM facility in the same building as the main office, thus enhancing communication and efficiency. OEM has dedicated R&D and manufacturing space, including several cleanrooms [Class 100K, 10K and 1K] for different production requirements. The tour showed only the retail OEM facilities, for confidentiality reasons.

The tours concluded with instrument and poster displays of the 5 HORIBA segments (Scientific, Medical, Semiconductor, Automotive, Process & Environmental), as well as one for the corporate overview outside the large lunchroom, and was followed by a gala buffet lunch, and cutting of a ceremonial 7 layer cake representing the color spectrum.