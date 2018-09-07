High Elongation, Two Component Epoxy System with Excellent Thermal Shock Resistance

Master Bond EP110F8-3 is a two part epoxy system ideal for sealing, encapsulating, potting, and casting applications.

This toughened system provides very good flexibility and possesses a relatively high elongation of 120-150%. It offers a low tensile modulus of around 5,000-15,000 psi and a shore A hardness of 40-50 at room temperature. Rohit Ramnath, Senior Product Engineer, Master Bond

EP110F8-3 features excellent thermal cycling and shock resistance, passing 10 cycles from -55°C to +125°C with no signs of cracking. It has a superior electrical insulation profile with a low dielectric constant of 2.67 as well as a low dissipation factor of 0.006, both measured at 75°F for 1 KHz.

EP110F8-3 has a convenient mix ratio of one to two by weight; the color of Part A is clear while the color of Part B is amber. It has a low mixed viscosity of 1,000-2,000 cps and flows readily. Working life for a 100 gram batch is 2-3 days at room temperature and can be cured within a few hours at 250-300°F.

Master Bond Electrically Insulative Epoxies

Read more about Master Bond's electrically insulative epoxy adhesives at https://www.masterbond.com/properties/electrically-insulative-adhesive-systems or contact Tech Support.